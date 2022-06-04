Celtics vs. Warriors prediction, pick, odds, spread, line for 2022 NBA Finals Game 2

Recreation 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals was a wild one which noticed the Golden State Warriors construct a giant lead within the third quarter just for the Boston Celtics to storm again within the fourth quarter to steal the sport and take a 1-Zero lead within the best-of-seven sequence. Al Horford led the best way for Boston in Recreation 1 because the veteran massive man dropped 26 factors and a career-high six 3-pointers whereas Jaylen Brown added 24 factors, seven rebounds and 5 assists. Jayson Tatum did not have his finest recreation relating to capturing, he was simply 3-of-17 from the ground, however he did an ideal job of establishing his teammates as he completed the win with 13 assists.

In Recreation 2, the Celtics will look to construct off of the momentum they established over the ultimate 12 minutes of the primary recreation, whereas the Warriors will probably be trying to bounce again and tie the sequence up earlier than it shifts to Boston for 2 straight video games. With that mentioned, this is every thing you’ll want to find out about Recreation 2 between Boston and Golden State in addition to picks towards the unfold and straight-up from our CBS Sports activities NBA specialists.

The right way to watch Recreation 2 stay

Recreation: NBA Finals, Recreation 2

NBA Finals, Recreation 2 Date : Sunday, June 5 | Time : eight p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 5 | : eight p.m. ET Location : Chase Heart — San Francisco, California

: Chase Heart — San Francisco, California TV: ABC | Stay stream: fuboTV (Get entry now)

ABC | fuboTV (Get entry now) Odds: BOS +160; GS -190; O/U 215.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Celtics vs. Warriors prediction, Recreation 2 picks

Brad Botkin: We are able to sit round speaking about how Boston’s shooters are going to return again to earth, which might be true, however is Stephen Curry going to hit six 3s in 1 / 4 once more? Is Jayson Tatum going to go 3-for-17 once more? I do not consider on this concept that video games are performed by computer systems designed to realize some theoretical legislation of common. Over 82 video games? Wonderful. Over two video games, one has nothing to do with the opposite. The Celtics are going to make life hell on Golden State, and vice versa, the identical as they did to one another in Recreation 1 as a result of they’re extraordinarily evenly matched. I consider the Celtics are barely higher. I picked them within the sequence. For this one recreation, nevertheless, I will go along with the determined workforce. This can be a must-win for the Warriors. They go down 0-2, it is over. I do not consider that’ll occur. Nevertheless it’ll be shut. Celtics with the factors, Warriors straight up. Decide: Celtics +4.0 | Warriors 111, Celtics 108

James Herbert: What’s probably the most chaotic choose I could make? One other Celtics win, however this time it comes all the way down to the ultimate seconds? Let’s go along with that. In all seriousness, even when the Warriors power extra turnovers (Gary Payton II minutes would assist there) and keep away from one other premature scoring drought, I’m frightened about their incapacity to discover a lineup that balances spacing and protection down the stretch. Hope that sounds silly later; I would like (and predicted) seven video games. Decide: Celtics +4.0 | Celtics 113, Warriors 111

Invoice Reiter: Draymond Inexperienced was proper: The Warriors did dominate the primary 40-plus minutes of Recreation 1. They will prolong that feat to the complete 48 minutes Sunday, helped by some offensive output from guys like Jordan Poole, some Stephen Curry heroics and a Celtics workforce whose supporting solid will revert to the imply. Are Al Horford and Derrick White good gamers? Sure. Are you able to rely on them for a mixed 47 factors on 15-of-23 capturing? No. This sequence is much from over, which will probably be clear after Recreation 2 wraps. Decide: Warriors -4.0 | Warriors 123, Celtics 111

Sam Quinn: Let me be the millionth individual to say that Boston in all probability is not going to shoot that properly once more. Sure, sure, I do know, we do that dance, like, twice per spherical… however the Celtics are inclined to regress after massive capturing nights. They’ve 5 video games this postseason capturing no less than 40 % from 3, and none of them have come consecutively. Extra pressingly, I am anticipating a barely sloppier offensive efficiency from Boston if Gary Payton II performs. The Celtics averaged nearly 15 turnovers per recreation within the Miami sequence. That they had simply 12 towards Golden State in Recreation 1. Boston ought to now be favored within the sequence, however I give the sting to Golden State to tie issues up in Recreation 2. Decide: Warriors -4.0 | Warriors 109, Celtics 102

Michael Kaskey-Blomain: It appears unlikely that the Celtics will get the identical kind of efficiency that they acquired within the first recreation from function gamers like Derrick White, Al Horford and Payton Pritchard in Recreation 2. It additionally appears unlikely that the Warriors will drop each of the primary two video games of the sequence at residence figuring out how powerful it is going to be to climb out of a 2-Zero gap towards a workforce pretty much as good because the Celtics. Search for Golden State to return out targeted, simply as they did in Recreation 1, however to take care of it over the course of the competition this time. If they’ll keep focus for the complete 48 minutes, the sequence must be headed to Boston tied 1-1. Decide: Warriors -4.0 | Warriors 111, Celtics 104

Jasmyn Wimbish: The Celtics acquired a profession evening from Al Horford en path to handing the Warriors their first residence playoff loss this season. Golden State went with the sport plan of attempting to close down Jayson Tatum and letting everybody else beat them. The primary half labored — when you do not take a look at Tatum’s 13 assists — however the second half most undoubtedly did not go in line with plan. It additionally would not assist when Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Draymond Inexperienced all have uncharacteristic nights. The Warriors know it is a must-win recreation, so my guess is that they play as much as that significance and head to Boston with a 1-1 tie. Decide: Warriors -4.0 | Warriors 115; Celtics 110

Jack Maloney: The Celtics stunned nearly everybody (moreover Brad and James) by storming again from a 15-point deficit to steal Recreation 1 and homecourt benefit. That places a ton of strain on the Warriors in Recreation 2; they can not lose each video games within the Bay and return to Boston down 2-0. They will be the extra determined workforce and can get the job accomplished this time. Decide: Warriors -4.0 | Warriors 115 — Celtics 106

Colin Ward-Henninger: It would not take a basketball genius to comprehend how essential this recreation is for the Warriors, however it’s not so simple as popping out with the proper power and focus. Boston figured some issues out within the fourth quarter of Recreation 1 that transcend sizzling capturing, and it is going to be as much as the Warriors to make changes. That being mentioned, I count on Golden State’s supporting solid to offer extra assist for Steph Curry — Klay Thompson tends to play properly in proverbial must-win video games, as everyone knows, and Draymond Inexperienced cannot play a lot worse than he did on Thursday. I could also be succumbing to a little bit of homerism, however I am nonetheless going to choose the Warriors on this one — maybe towards my higher judgment. I do assume it is going to be lower-scoring than Recreation 1 for the reason that defenses will know what to search for. Decide: Warriors -4.0 | Warriors 105, Celtics 99