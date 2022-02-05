Cent. Arkansas vs. Stetson: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing
Stetson @ Cent. Arkansas
Current Records: Stetson 10-12; Cent. Arkansas 6-15
What to Know
The Cent. Arkansas Bears and the Stetson Hatters are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 4:15 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Farris Center. Stetson should still be riding high after a win, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.
Cent. Arkansas was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 95-93 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.
Meanwhile, Stetson didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 victory.
Cent. Arkansas is now 6-15 while Stetson sits at 10-12. The Hatters are 3-6 after wins this season, and Cent. Arkansas is 4-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Farris Center — Conway, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.
