Central Connecticut State vs. Mount St. Mary’s: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Playing

Mount St. Mary’s @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Mount St. Mary’s 12-15; Central Connecticut State 7-22

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

The Mountaineers received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 77-65 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Guard Jalen Benjamin had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State lost to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at home by a decisive 79-63 margin. Guard Nigel Scantlebury did his best for Central Connecticut State, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with five rebounds.

Mount St. Mary’s is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

The losses put Mount St. Mary’s at 12-15 and Central Connecticut State at 7-22. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are 44th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. The Blue Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium — New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium — New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Mount St. Mary’s have won eight out of their last 12 games against Central Connecticut State.