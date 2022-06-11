Central Florida man dies after overturning ATV, troopers say – WFTV

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a lethal ATV crash in Brevard County.

The crash occurred Saturday at 11 a.m. on the intersection of Alton Terrace and Piedras Street in Cocoa.

Troopers mentioned a Cocoa man was touring northbound on Alton Terrace on a Yamaha ATV when, for an unknown purpose, he misplaced management and overturned.

The 52-year-old was transported to the hospital, the place he later died from his accidents.

The highway was shut down for a few hours whereas troopers investigated.

The highway is presently again open.

