Central Florida mom arrested after 3-year-old drowns in pond – WFTV

A sad incident befell in Ormond Beach, Florida, as a three-year-old boy used to be discovered drowned in a retention pond. On Monday, 22-year-old Myra Santiago used to be arrested and charged with annoyed manslaughter of a kid and forget of a kid, either one of which might be felonies.

For extra main points, you’ll watch >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<.

According to the Ormond Beach Police, they had been knowledgeable concerning the incident on Sunday afternoon round 2:15 p.m., after a resident reported discovering the boy in the pond at the back of his development on San Marco Drive.

As in line with the arrest record, one neighbor had safety digital camera pictures that confirmed the kid operating previous his door simply prior to 7 a.m. and operating in opposition to the pond because the video ended. Santiago instructed officials that she left her son with a neighbor between 10 and 11 p.m. the night time prior to, went to the Daytona Beach Boardwalk with a chum, and returned by way of 2 a.m. Sunday morning to get her son again from the neighbor.

Santiago claimed that her son got here into her room round 6 a.m. and requested for his pill however by no means noticed him after that. She mentioned she awoke round 1:45 p.m. on Sunday and spotted her son used to be lacking when she went to search for him, and she or he later noticed the crime scene tape.

Upon wondering Santiago’s neighbor, she denied observing the kid on Saturday night time or another time prior to that. Police later discovered textual content messages on Santiago’s telephone, which she had despatched to the neighbor, asking her to deceive the police about observing the boy after his frame used to be discovered.

The investigators published that Santiago left the boy on my own in the condominium for approximately 8 hours, permitting him to flee and, in the long run, drown in the retention pond at the back of the development. Santiago knew that her son used to be able to leaving the condominium on his personal however failed to obtain a kid protection lock that may have averted him from doing so.

Santiago is being held in Volusia County Jail underneath no bond.