Central Florida remembers Pulse nightclub victims 6 years after mass shooting – WFTV

Central Florida remembers Pulse nightclub victims 6 years after mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida got here collectively Sunday to honor the lives of 49 individuals who have been the victims of the Pulse terror assault six years in the past.

It was an evening to recollect, honor and name for change.

It is just not a landmark yr and the gang was smaller, just a few thousand. But the message rang simply as loud.

Loved ones of the 49 individuals killed have been all united as one on Sunday.

“I was shot four times in the morning of June 12,” stated Pulse survivor Amanda Grau.

Grau stated what occurred six years in the past left her within the hospital for a yr.

Along with months of counseling. Until 2017, she didn’t need to go away her residence.

But then one thing clicked.

“If I stayed inside, afraid, it’s like I didn’t survive at all,” Grau stated.

It’s that resilience, that energy, that so many are exhibiting, to show that they refuse to let tragedy outline them.

It’s one thing one other Pulse survivor, Patience Murray, stated will all the time encourage her to push ahead.

“Being shot twice and held hostage for three hours, I don’t consider myself a victim, because that means I didn’t win,” Murray stated.

