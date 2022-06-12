Central Florida students awarded college scholarships from Florida Puerto Rican Parade – WFTV

Video: Central Florida students awarded college scholarships from Florida Puerto Rican Parade Some Central Florida students now have assist paying for college. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida students now have assist paying for college.

Seven Puerto Rican highschool and college students acquired $2,000 scholarships Friday from Florida Puerto Rican Parade Inc.

Florida Puerto Rican Parade partnered with the Roberto Clemente Foundation and Bank of America to ship the scholarships.

The scholarship recipients have been Alex Cruz Torres, Arlyned Delgado, Kiara Sheffield, Mikael Vargas, Joel Figueroa, Gabriel Figueroa and Alexeya Yrigoyen.

The cash was given to them within the type of a $2,000 present card.

