Central Florida suspects shoot at, flee from police with toddler in tow

A Central Florida guy and lady are in custody after capturing on the police Wednesday evening.

The Cocoa Police Department stated each suspects are going through criminal fees after fleeing from a visitors forestall, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Cocoa officials stated they have been carrying out a visitors forestall at the guy and lady for a visitors violation when the lady began using away.

Officers stated the person in the passenger seat fired a minimum of 3 rounds at police.

Brevard County deputies joined Cocoa officials on a northbound chase on US 1.

The chase ended when the lady crashed into every other car in Titusville, where officials found an unsecured toddler in the car.

The kid was once now not injured.

No officials have been harmed in the capturing.

The suspects face a couple of criminal fees.