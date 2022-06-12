Central Florida to gather Sunday to remember lives lost 6 years after Pulse nightclub shooting – WFTV

Video: Central Florida to gather Sunday to remember lives lost 6 years after Pulse nightclub shooting Sunday marks six years for the reason that Pulse nightclub shooting, the second-deadliest mass shooting our nation has seen. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is a solemn one throughout Central Florida.

READ: Pulse Remembrance: The City of Orlando holds a solemn gathering exterior Orlando City Hall

Sunday will mark six years for the reason that Pulse nightclub shooting, the second-deadliest mass shooting our nation has seen.

A gunman opened hearth inside Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, killing 49 individuals and injuring 53 others.

In about three hours it will likely be six years since a gunman walked into Pulse and killed 49 individuals, injuring 53 others. Here’s a couple of photos as individuals start gathering for a vigil at 2am: @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IUq48UyfJG — Chantelle Navarro (@CNavarroWFTV) June 12, 2022

People have been stopping by the Pulse Interim Memorial because the six-year marks attracts nearer, paying their respects to the lives lost.

READ: Pulse Remembrance Week actions proceed

The onePULSE Foundation will probably be closing the realm off for a vigil with the victims’ households round 2 a.m. Sunday. The memorial will probably be closed to public so households of the victims can mourn collectively.

There may even be a number of occasions Sunday honoring the victims, together with the annual 49 Bells Ceremony at First United Methodist Church and the Remembrance Ceremony on the Pulse Interim Memorial at 7 p.m.

WATCH: 2022 onePULSE Legacy Scholarship honors Pulse Nightclub shooting sufferer

See extra within the video above.

Click here to obtain the free WFTV news and climate apps, and click on right here to watch the newest news in your Smart TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group