Central Florida to see triple digit ‘feels like’ temperatures all week with some storms

Today’s forecast excessive: 95 levels

Tonight’s forecast low: 76 levels

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

The warmth and humidity might be excessive this week. Afternoon highs will vary from the low-90s alongside the coast to the mid-90s throughout the inside. Heat index values will vary from 103 to 106 levels via the beginning of the weekend. Shower and storm probabilities might be round 30%-40% this afternoon. The east coast and west coast sea breeze will collide within the heart of the Florida peninsula. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud to floor lightning stay the first hazards.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Park guests can count on an uptick in storms heading into the early afternoon/night. Storms could have the potential of manufacturing heavy rain and many lightning. Should storms method, search shelter instantly. High temps on the parks will hit close to 94+ so ensure you keep hydrated and take breaks within the a/c.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you’re heading out to the seashore as we speak, you possibly can count on principally sunny skies via the morning hours. After midday, there’s a rise in bathe and thunderstorm exercise. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Feels-like temperatures might be within the triple digits, so pack loads of water and do not forget to reapply sunscreen. Rip present threat stays within the reasonable vary.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Hot and steamy situations will stay in place this week throughout the Florida peninsula. Afternoon highs will attain the mid to upper-90s in Orlando by the top of the work week and thru the start of the weekend. Afternoon thunderstorms might be at 20%-30% protection by the top of the week.

As for the tropics, there may be an space of disorganized showers and thunderstorms within the Caribbean Sea with a 40% likelihood for improvement inside the subsequent 5 days. Other than this space, issues stay quiet within the tropics. The FOX 35 Storm crew continues to observe the tropics and can replace you if something adjustments.