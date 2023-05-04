Central Texas Forecast | Severe storms possible Thursday night

TEMPLE, Texas — HOURLY FORECAST: See what the elements can be like via the hour

According to the 6 News Weather Team, thunderstorms shifting thru Central Texas Thursday night have the prospective to transform serious.

The majority of Central Texas is these days at a Level 2 Slight possibility for serious climate, jap parts of the area are at a discounted Level 1 Marginal possibility.

According to the 6 News Weather Team, the storms are anticipated to burn up because the solar units and as they transfer east.

Cloudy and windy stipulations are anticipated to stay right through the night, bringing a heat and humid atmosphere for Central Texans.

While fashions do not display a lot job, hail and winds can be a danger with any storms this night.







Thursday: 30% likelihood for rain early. Mostly sunny with highs close to 75° Wind: NW round 10- 15 mph with gusts as much as 20 mph

Friday: 30% likelihood for rain. Mostly sunny with highs close to 82° Wind: S 5-15 mph with gusts as much as 25 mph

Saturday: 20% likelihood for rain early Sunny with highs close to 70° Wind: NW 15-20 mph with gusts as much as 30 mph

Sunday: Sunny with highs close to 80°

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs close to 81°

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs close to 82°

