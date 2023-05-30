Texas

Central Texas high school graduation ceremonies begin

May 30, 2023
Graduation caps at high school graduation (Getty Images)

As the 2022-23 school 12 months attracts to a detailed, high colleges throughout Central Texas are getting ready to have fun their graduating scholars with particular ceremonies.

The following Austin ISD colleges will grasp ceremonies at Burger Activity Center:


  • Crockett ECHS at 10 a.m. on Tuesday
  • Eastside ECHS at 2 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Austin HS at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Navarro ECHS at 10 a.m. on Wednesday
  • McCallum HS at 2 p.m. on Wednesday
  • Akins ECHS at 7 p.m. on Wednesday
  • Travis ECHS at 10 a.m. on Thursday
  • LASA at 2 p.m. on Thursday
  • Anderson HS at 7 p.m. on Thursday
  • Northeast ECHS at 2 p.m. on Friday
  • Bowie HS at 7 p.m. on Friday

The following Hays CISD colleges will grasp ceremonies at Strahan Arena at Texas State University:

  • Johnson HS at 2 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Lehman HS at 6 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Hays HS at 2 p.m. on Wednesday
  • Live Oak Academy at 6 p.m. on Wednesday

The following Pflugerville ISD colleges will grasp ceremonies on the Pfield:

  • Hendrickson HS at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday
  • Pflugerville HS at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Connally HS at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday
  • Weiss HS at 8:30 a.m. on Friday

Meanwhile, PACE High School will grasp its rite on the Pflugerville High School Performing Arts Center at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

