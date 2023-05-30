Central Texas high school graduation ceremonies begin

As the 2022-23 school 12 months attracts to a detailed, high colleges throughout Central Texas are getting ready to have fun their graduating scholars with particular ceremonies.

The following Austin ISD colleges will grasp ceremonies at Burger Activity Center:





Crockett ECHS at 10 a.m. on Tuesday

Eastside ECHS at 2 p.m. on Tuesday

Austin HS at 7 p.m. on Tuesday

Navarro ECHS at 10 a.m. on Wednesday

McCallum HS at 2 p.m. on Wednesday

Akins ECHS at 7 p.m. on Wednesday

Travis ECHS at 10 a.m. on Thursday

LASA at 2 p.m. on Thursday

Anderson HS at 7 p.m. on Thursday

Northeast ECHS at 2 p.m. on Friday

Bowie HS at 7 p.m. on Friday

The following Hays CISD colleges will grasp ceremonies at Strahan Arena at Texas State University:

Johnson HS at 2 p.m. on Tuesday

Lehman HS at 6 p.m. on Tuesday

Hays HS at 2 p.m. on Wednesday

Live Oak Academy at 6 p.m. on Wednesday

The following Pflugerville ISD colleges will grasp ceremonies on the Pfield:

Hendrickson HS at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday

Pflugerville HS at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Connally HS at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday

Weiss HS at 8:30 a.m. on Friday

Meanwhile, PACE High School will grasp its rite on the Pflugerville High School Performing Arts Center at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.