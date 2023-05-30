Central Texas high school graduation ceremonies begin

As the 2022-23 school 12 months attracts to a detailed, high colleges throughout Central Texas are getting ready to have fun their graduating scholars with particular ceremonies.
The following Austin ISD colleges will grasp ceremonies at Burger Activity Center:
- Crockett ECHS at 10 a.m. on Tuesday
- Eastside ECHS at 2 p.m. on Tuesday
- Austin HS at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
- Navarro ECHS at 10 a.m. on Wednesday
- McCallum HS at 2 p.m. on Wednesday
- Akins ECHS at 7 p.m. on Wednesday
- Travis ECHS at 10 a.m. on Thursday
- LASA at 2 p.m. on Thursday
- Anderson HS at 7 p.m. on Thursday
- Northeast ECHS at 2 p.m. on Friday
- Bowie HS at 7 p.m. on Friday
The following Hays CISD colleges will grasp ceremonies at Strahan Arena at Texas State University:
- Johnson HS at 2 p.m. on Tuesday
- Lehman HS at 6 p.m. on Tuesday
- Hays HS at 2 p.m. on Wednesday
- Live Oak Academy at 6 p.m. on Wednesday
The following Pflugerville ISD colleges will grasp ceremonies on the Pfield:
- Hendrickson HS at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday
- Pflugerville HS at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday
- Connally HS at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday
- Weiss HS at 8:30 a.m. on Friday
Meanwhile, PACE High School will grasp its rite on the Pflugerville High School Performing Arts Center at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.