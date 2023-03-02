Central Texas school district asking voters to approve $18 million bond proposal

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – The Bosqueville Independent School District Board of Trustees is asking district voters to approve an $18.8 million bond proposal that might pay for security and safety upgrades, additions to accommodate the district’s enlargement, and renovations or upgrades to the present district amenities.

According to Superintendent James Skeeler, the district’s monetary marketing consultant has made up our minds that there could be a school tax price building up to finance this bond.

For district assets house owners, the tax price would building up $0.2811 cents in step with $100 of house valuation, the school district stated.

The district’s 2023 Proposition A bond package deal comprises:

● Enhance website online security and safety through including enclosed hallways and perimeter fencing

● Add new school rooms to accommodate enlargement

● Add new cafeteria with level and kitchen

● Renovate current cafeteria to study room area

● Renovate current school rooms as recognized

● Renovate current Band Hall

● Demolition of current development(s), as wanted

Bosqueville ISD citizens will give you the chance to vote at the proposition above starting with early balloting on April 24 to May 2, and on Election Day May 6.

