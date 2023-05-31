CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay





CEO repayment enlargement has slowed to a mere 0.9% in 2022 for leader executives of S&P 500 corporations, in accordance to knowledge analysed through Equilar for The Associated Press. The median repayment bundle for CEOs used to be $14.8m remaining yr, marking the smallest build up since 2015. The disparity in pay between CEOs and rank-and-file staff has fueled labour unrest, in particular for the reason that worker pay failed to stay tempo with inflation, which stood at 6.4% on the finish of remaining yr. Nonetheless, some forums are reigning within the dimension of government repayment out of shock for lawsuits from institutional traders.