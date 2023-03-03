Certain Richardson residents asked to stop water use





RICHARDSON, Texas — Residents in a big house of Richardson are being asked to stop water use aside from for emergencies due to energy outages at two pumping stations.

Severe storms moved in the course of the Dallas-Fort Worth house, bringing tough winds and inflicting hundreds of North Texans to lose energy.

In a news unlock Thursday night time, officers with the town of Richardson stated there’s a “critical water shortage” due to energy outages on the North Side and West Side water pumping stations.

Officials stated there was once additionally a lack of backup energy products and services.

The town is now asking all residents who are living west of U.S. Highway 75 to stop water utilization aside from for emergencies.

This comprises spaces reminiscent of Prairie Creek Park, Richardson High School and the University of Texas at Dallas.

“Water is currently in City water storage facilities, but will run out if all customers do not immediately cease use of water, except for emergency needs only,” officers stated.

Officials stated the town will notify residents as extra information is to be had.

