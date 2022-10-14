CFB Games of the Week – Week 7: Syracuse-NC State, Tennessee-Alabama, Oklahoma State-TCU and more

We’ve arrived at the level of the season the place these sections begin to get shorter as a result of they’re largely groups we have talked about earlier than. But seeing as our prerogative is to offer you the video games which can be the largest or most essential, meaning we’ll be speaking about the greatest and most essential groups.

Sometimes these groups repeat, comparable to this week – the place we revisit Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah, and more. Therefore, these sections are gonna be slightly bit shorter than others we’ve not talked about earlier than – like Syracuse or Michigan.

So that being stated, this week we talk about how the Orange unexpectedly bought again into the prime-25, a Big 12 matchup that includes two undefeated groups, a Pac-12 meetup in the mountains of Utah, and what could possibly be an ideal defensive battle between Penn State and Michigan. It all leads as much as our Game of the Week as Tennessee seems to win in the ‘Third Saturday in October’ over Alabama for the first time since 2006.

Welcome to Week 7 of the faculty soccer season. Here are the Dailymail.com picks for video games to regulate…

Penn State’s highway journey to the Big House and Michigan is one of our Games of the Week

Honorable Mentions

no. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) @ Oklahoma Sooners (3-3) (Saturday @ Noon ET / ESPN2 / ‘The Palace on the Prairie’ Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK ) The Sooners have not misplaced to each groups from the state of Kansas in the identical season since 1997, but they’re dealing with that chance this weekend. Sooners head coach Brent Venables has not been capable of finding offensive consistency together with his staff over the previous six video games. Meanwhile, Kansas must hope QB Jalon Daniels is okay after his damage led to their loss to TCU final week.

Game 1: no. 15 North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1) @ no. 18 Syracuse Orange (5-0)

Sat @ 3:30 ET (ACC Network) / ‘The Loud House’ JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Allow, if you’ll, an alumnus of the college in Orange to wax poetic a couple of staff that had no expectations going into this season, but appears to have surpassed them.

The college that longtime play-by-play man Sean McDonough so aptly – but humorously – has known as ‘The Harvard of Central New York’ has not had the best of soccer histories as of late. Syracuse is far more often called a basketball college – or a broadcasting college, relying on who you ask – than it’s a soccer college.

Since profitable their solely nationwide championship in 1959, solely three Syracuse groups have began the season 5-0. The first got here the following yr in 1960 – the place they completed 7-2 led by the late nice Ernie Davis, the first Black man to win the Heisman Trophy. The subsequent 5-0 begin got here in 1987, when the Orange – coached by Dick MacPherson and led by QB Don McPherson (no ‘a’, no relation) – had been one tie away from a second title.

The third 5-0 begin since the 1959 season is that this one. Going into the yr, a quantity of Syracuse followers believed the program was about to endure a change – with many anticipating head coach Dino Babers to be out the door if he could not produce excellence.

If Devin Leary is out, NC State will depend on Jordan Houston, identical to ‘Cuse depends on Sean Tucker

Yet excellence is strictly what he dropped at the desk. When he was first offered to the crowd in Orange at a Cuse-UNC basketball recreation, he requested for ‘perception with out proof’ that he’d return them to glory. When perception was at its lowest, the Orange introduced out the proof – with Syracuse ranked for the first time since 2019 and optimism on University Hill its highest in years.

New offensive coordinator Tony Anae has turned former Mississippi State-transfer QB Garrett Shrader into one of the simplest twin-menace passers in the nation. Running again and the ‘Cuse’s Heisman favourite Sean Tucker is likely to be happy together with his efficiency this yr as one of the ACC’s main rushers.

But it is the protection that is shocked the most individuals beneath the management of coordinator Tony White. Nationally, the Orange are prime-ten in least factors allowed and least complete yards allowed. Additionally, they’re prime-20 in least passing and dashing yards. That comes with the caveat that a number of accidents have hampered Syracuse on this aspect of the ball – together with to starters like LB Stefon Thompson and DL Terry Lockett.

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader has improved beneath new offensive coordinator Tony Anae

For NC State, what each the Clemson and Florida State video games confirmed is how cross-reliant they’re. After Devin Leary went down with an damage this weekend, the Wolfpack solely gained 91 yards of complete offense in 4 drives. They primarily kicked their technique to a win – with no touchdowns and three area objectives serving to them prime the Seminoles. It’s unclear if Leary will likely be again this week, that means senior Jack Chambers could possibly be deputizing. State brings a equally good protection, however do not be shocked if the steadiness in the Orange offense shocks the Wolfpack.

It might result in one other one of Babers’ memorable ‘Whose House’ moments. It occurred in his first yr against Virginia Tech, it occurred one memorable Friday the thirteenth 5 years in the past against Clemson, it occurred against Florida State.

Maybe, together with his job on the line, Dino Babers can remind central New York, whose home the Loud House actually is.

After coming into the season on the sizzling seat, Dino Babers has conjured up a tremendous begin

Game 2: no. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) @ no. 13 Texas Christian Horned Frogs (5-0)

Saturday @ 3:30 ET (ABC) / ‘Hell’s Half Acre’ Amon G. Carter Stadium, Ft. Worth, TX

There will at all times be critics of groups who’ve carried out nicely – even these which can be undefeated. But TCU went into Lawrence final week and got here out as one of solely three groups in the Big 12 convention to have an ideal file. After this weekend, that quantity will drop to 2 as 5-0 Oklahoma State performs the 5-0 Horned Frogs.

TCU runs the third greatest offense in the nation and the prime offense in the Big 12 by complete yards per recreation. Senior QB Max Duggan stepped as much as the problem in opposition to ranked Kansas final week and got here out of it the higher – and more healthy – quarterback throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. The dashing offense additionally did nicely for itself with 18 carries, 88 yards, and a landing for Kendre Miller.

As for his or her opponents, Oklahoma State did nicely in opposition to Texas Tech and beat them by ten factors at dwelling. Cowboys QB Spencer Sanders mixed for over 350 yards of complete offense and three complete touchdowns. That win additional solidified their standing in the rankings and throughout the faculty soccer world as the present superpower in the convention.

This might be the largest recreation in the Big 12 in phrases of competitiveness up to now this season. Neither staff will wish to give this up as the convention stays aggressive with 5 groups ranked. For a convention going by way of giant scale re-alignment, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says the Big 12 is ‘wholesome’ and ‘stronger than ever’. Considering how nicely they’re doing over all, it is arduous to disagree with him.

It’s a battle of unbeatens in Fort Worth as 5-0 TCU performs host to five-0 Oklahoma State Saturday

Game 3: no. 7 USC Trojans (6-0) @ no. 20 Utah Utes (4-2)

Saturday at 8:00 (FOX) / Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Utah misplaced final week to UCLA, however they’ve the likelihood to play the Bruins’ cross-city rivals and get one over on Los Angeles this weekend when the Trojans take the journey to Salt Lake City.

The Bruins by no means trailed, however did not precisely dominate the approach they might have hoped – by no means getting a lead bigger than eleven factors of their win. The Utes protection allowed six complete touchdowns on the evening – the most they’ve given up all season.

Utah’s protection provides up the least quantity of yards of any staff in the Pac-12 and provides up the second least factors behind the Trojans – little doubt a quantity impacted by final week’s loss.

Offensively, Cam Rising did not look his usually dominant self – failing to cross for a landing and tossing an interception, however dashing for 2 TDs and serving to lead the Utes offense to a more than respectable 479 complete yards.

Utah hasn’t had a lot success in aggressive video games, however they’re going to strive a 3rd time at dwelling

They invite the Trojans to the mountains this weekend and it is time we introduced up the USC protection. Southern Cal leads the nation in sacks with a complete of 24. But past that, they provide up a mean of nearly 200 passing yards and over 150 dashing yards per recreation – with 351.5 complete yards/recreation as a mean.

It’s not an ideal quantity and contemplating Utah is one of the higher dashing offenses in the convention, it would not encourage confidence. That being stated, USC appears to be getting more snug on offense than ever. The Trojans haven’t got a passer, rusher, or cross catcher that’s even prime-15 in the nation in TDs or yards, however they’re a threatening group that ought to be taken critically.

Which is why it is stunning that Utah opens this weekend as -3.5 level favorites. Sure, a packed Rice-Eccles is not the greatest place to play, however Utah hasn’t gave the impression to be the most dynamic staff in aggressive video games with losses to the Bruins and Florida in Week 1. Then once more, each these losses had been on the highway. Maybe enjoying a ranked opponent in acquainted environment is simply what Utah wants to tug the upset.

With losses to Florida and UCLA away, possibly a win at dwelling will produce some higher outcomes

Game 4: no. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) @ no. 5 Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

Saturday @ Noon (FOX) / ‘The Big House’ Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

We have not talked about Penn State for some time now and we’ve not actually talked about Michigan in any respect. Yet right here we’re, with an ideal likelihood to just do that with a prime-ten matchup this weekend in Ann Arbor.

Let’s begin with the Nittany Lions, who’re nonetheless excellent by way of 5 video games and an ideal 2-0 in Big Ten play. Offensively, it is arduous to see how Penn State has received as many video games as they’ve by common yardage numbers, however they common a powerful 34.4 factors per recreation. QB Sean Clifford is not in the prime-50 in passing yards and RB Nicholas Singleton is barely forty third in dashing, however the staff as an entire scores factors.

On the different aspect of the ball, ever since their shut opening evening battle in opposition to Purdue, the Penn State protection hasn’t allowed more than 14 factors in a recreation – together with in a matchup in opposition to Auburn. Their greatest unit is their run protection, which averages solely 79.8 yards per recreation. It’ll be their focus this weekend in opposition to a Michigan staff that loves working the ball.

Michigan seems to win one other recreation in opposition to a prime-ten opponent at dwelling to remain excellent

Which lastly brings us to the Wolverines. Starting on the defensive aspect of the ball, Michigan is prime-5 in factors allowed (fifth), yards allowed (fifth), and sacks (T-4th). LB Mike Morris already has 5 sacks on the season, placing him in the prime-ten nationally. Elsewhere in the linebacker corps, Eyabi Okie, Michael Barrett, and Derrick Moore all have at the very least two sacks – with LBs Jaylen Harrell and Junior Colson every having at the very least one this yr.

It’s a staff that does not pressure so much of turnovers (4 complete INTs, one fumble recovered), nevertheless it’s additionally a staff that hasn’t actually been challenged, subsequently, they rely more on their offense to attain factors and take stress off the protection.

Quite a bit of that launch of stress is available in the type of RB Blake Corum, one of the greatest in faculty soccer. He’s fourth nationally in complete dashing yards (735) and second in dashing touchdowns (11). You can inform by how typically they depend on him by simply the numbers QB J.J. McCarthy places up. While McCarthy has accomplished 78% of his passes, thrown for 9 TDs and just one interception, he solely has slightly over 1,150 yards on the season. It’s not clear if coach Jim Harbaugh would not absolutely belief the Illinois-native sophomore or if he simply feels Corum ought to get the ball more.

Either approach, this has ‘basic Big Ten’ written throughout it. Expect nice defensive performs and a detailed closing rating with each groups hitting the mid-to-low 20’s in factors totals.

Michigan hasn’t received many prime-10 matchups in the Harbaugh period. Can they win one other?

Game of the Week: ‘The Third Saturday in October’ no. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) @ no. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Saturday @ 3:30 ET (CBS) / Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

I’m going to begin placing the identify of rivalries in the titles of these sections, as a result of they’re all normally wonderful and value it – even after we simply deliver up the trophies.

It’s again to Rocky Top we go for the return of the recreation recognized by these clad in crimson and in mild orange as ‘The Third Saturday in October’, after being performed for a quantity of years on… the fourth Saturday in October. Despite the identify, they final performed this recreation on the third Saturday of the month in 2019.

Alabama is at present on a 15 recreation win streak over their rivals from Knoxville – the longest in the contest’s historical past. However, this Saturday presents Tennessee’s greatest likelihood in six years at ending that streak.

With an damage to Bryce Young (L) presumably protecting him out, can Tennessee take benefit?

Tide QB Bryce Young remains to be restricted in apply after an damage he suffered in the recreation in opposition to Arkansas. It’s unclear if he’ll be good to go for this upcoming recreation, with ‘Bama anticipated to begin freshman Jalen Milroe – who grabbed 111 passing yards on 12 makes an attempt final recreation, alongside 81 dashing yards. RB Jahmyr Gibbs has proven how essential he’s to this offense in Young’s absence – dashing for 154 yards on 21 carries final week.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has turned himself right into a Heisman favourite and might enhance his standing with a win this weekend. He fell 5 yards brief of 300 all-function yards in final week’s 40-13 demolition of LSU. WR Bru McCoy had himself an ideal day with seven catches for 140 yards.

Both groups are spectacular offensively and defensively and will present for a detailed encounter. These two groups already hate one another, however this can be a prime-ten matchup for the first time since 2016 and solely the tenth time in the rivalry’s historical past.

It’ll be one to recollect for positive, as the Volunteers look to lastly slay their dragon and put that dropping streak to relaxation as soon as and for all.