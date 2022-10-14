Chamber Connection for 10/14 by Butch Burney

Stew about it

Now is the time to get your tickets earlier than the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

This yr, tickets are $8 every or 4 tickets for $28, in case you purchase them earlier than Saturday. On Saturday, there won’t be a four-ticket low cost. You should purchase tickets at Alliance Bank areas, City National Bank areas, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or on the Chamber workplace, 110 Main St. You also can buy them on-line at HopkinsChamber.org.

Quart tickets are $15 this yr. They can solely be bought on the Chamber workplace or the day of the stew, which is Saturday, Oct. 22.

If you wish to put on your new T-shirt or carry your stew mug or tumbler with you to the stew pageant, now’s the time to gear up. You can get stew merchandise on the Chamber workplace now!

Be positive to come back out to Buford Park on Friday, Oct. 21, for the free live performance by Dubb and the Love Machines, which can begin instantly after the Wildcats’ dwelling recreation in opposition to Paris.

We may even have a Kids Zone with bounce homes and Gellyball.

We have doubled the variety of port-a-potties, added a fourth drink station and may have about 30 distributors in our market.

It shall be an excellent day for the complete household!

Volunteer Opportunity

If an individual or group wish to volunteer to work in one of many service tents on the Stew Festival, please contact me at [email protected] or by calling 903-885-6515. Volunteers might help from 9 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m.

Help A Child Benefit

The fifteenth Annual Help-A-Child Benefit, which raises cash for youngsters’s charities, is Saturday, oct. 15 on the Hopkins County Civic Center. Benefitting from the proceeds shall be Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, native foster households, and native Masonic lodges scholarship funds.

Events embrace the IRA Black FFA store mission present and public sale, a cookoff for chili, brisket and pinto beans, a cattle present, and an ag staff competitors build-off. There may even be carriage rides and images.

One of the principle fundraisers is the drawing for a Polaris 500 and custom-built trailer. Contact Clay Bartley at 903-438-3930 for tickets.

Free Mammography Clinic

Due to demand, further appointments have been added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A number of openings are nonetheless accessible. If you’re an uninsured lady over 40 years of age that lives in Hopkins County, you’re eligible for a free mammogram by this program.

The employees of the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, shall be welcoming girls to the clinic on two Saturdays, October 15 and 29.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an efficient time to schedule an annual mammogram. If you’re eligible for a free mammogram, name 903-438-4325 to schedule an appointment.

LEAP Youth Expo

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is sponsoring a LEAP (Learning Endorsements and Professions) Youth Expo on the Hopkins County Civic Center from 9 a.m. to midday on Friday, Oct. 28.

The expo is sponsored by Pilgrim’s Bank, RPM Staffing Professionals and the Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County EDC.

Halloween Costume Contest

Goodwill Industries is having a DIY Show Us Your Halloween Costume Contest from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, for an opportunity to win a $50 reward card to any of the Northeast Texas Goodwill shops. Use objects from Goodwill to make the costume, then add a photograph to their Facebook web page.

University Day at TAMU-Commerce

Texas A&M University-Commerce is partnering with Sulphur Springs for the CommUniverCity Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the Lions soccer staff hosts Northwestern State.

The Lions will spotlight and honor native educators, youth packages and residents. There shall be on-field images, hospitality areas, staff interplay and a household enjoyable zone. For extra information, contact Chris Tobiaz at 903-468-8756 or [email protected]

Epilepsy Awareness

There shall be an epilepsy consciousness fundraiser set for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church’s The Roc. The fundraiser will embrace a automotive present, distributors and a spaghetti lunch.

All proceeds go to the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas.

Contributed by Butch Burney