Champions League bold predictions: Manchester United blow their chances despite Atletico Madrid mistakes

The Champions League spherical of 16 wraps up this week on Paramount+ with 4 video games on the calendar. Amid the off-field turbulence that’s engulfing them, Chelsea journey to Lille on Wednesday however earlier than that, there’s maybe probably the most thrilling tie left to be accomplished as Manchester United host Atletico Madrid. Right here’s what to look out for in these video games:

1. Christian Pulisic will get one other likelihood to shine for Chelsea

Fairly unsurprisingly, the main target has been on other matters at Stamford Bridge of late, however latest weeks have seen Christian Pulisic emerge from the peripheries of the squad to play an more and more necessary position in Thomas Tuchel’s tactical plans. After a season pockmarked by accidents, COVID-19 and stints at wing again, the American is lastly getting an opportunity to point out what he can do in his finest positions. It’s not that the 23-year-old has entered first-name-on-the-team-sheet territory, if something, he figures to start out in opposition to Lille as a result of he is an efficient match subsequent to these Tuchel can be constructing his workforce round. However he’s nonetheless getting constant taking part in time the place he needs it for the primary time all season.

For probably the most half, Pulisic’s latest rise is just not notably a narrative about him. He’s as a substitute a supporting character, one by means of whose lens we are able to view the decline of Romelu Lukaku and the rise of Kai Havertz. Take that notorious recreation in opposition to Crystal Palace the place the Belgian set a brand new Premier League document for the fewest touches in 90 minutes. Lukaku was thrust into a job that Chelsea wanted him to play — the goal man middle ahead round whom others might run — and it proved to be a match no much less awkward than this move to Pulisic.

Lukaku passes the ball to Pulisic in Chelsea’s 1-Zero win over Crystal Palace USA Community

Enter Havertz, who’s comfy because the fulcrum round which Chelsea construct their assaults. He tends to drop deep, although he confirmed in opposition to Newcastle that he’s equally lethal operating in behind. Mason Mount additionally tends to go towards the ball. With these two, the pure starters, Tuchel wants somebody to run past it. That could be a position to which Pulisic is ideally suited. Timo Werner is simply too, however his travails in entrance of objective have turn out to be virtually unwatchable for his supervisor, who might scarcely conceal his frustration on Sunday because the No. 11 oscillated between offside flags and lacking possibilities when he was onside.

He could solely have been chucked on within the dying minutes as Chelsea chased an equalizer, however Pulisic’s case for normal minutes was boosted by Werner’s efficiency on Sunday simply as a lot as by the American’s personal shows. Pulisic appears to return into his personal taking part in alongside Havertz in a means he doesn’t when it’s Lukaku main the road, his latest spectacular show within the EFL Cup remaining the very best proof to date of what he brings when performed with the German.

Small pattern sizes can muddy the water when assessing the information throughout the season to date however equally, it’s not too exhausting to attract a conclusion from the next. Within the 5 Premier League matches this season the place Pulisic has shared the pitch solely with Lukaku, he has had one shot on objective, and even that could be a beneficiant definition of a final gasp header that received nowhere close to the West Ham objective. In 4 video games with Havertz, he has taken 5 photographs, scoring twice. When Pulisic has performed with the previous, he has usually discovered himself shunted out to the precise wing. Pair the American with Havertz and Tuchel feels capable of put the previous within the spots the place he’s simplest, the within left channel.

Like virtually each different participant within the workforce, Pulisic will not be at his finest on Wednesday night time if that position requires him to play with out Reece James and Marcos Alonso. The presence of the previous permits Chelsea to play with the wing-back system that stretches the sphere wider in assault, opening lanes for the entrance three to assault. Take these routes to objective away from Pulisic and it might be a irritating night time for him, however not less than with Havertz within the workforce alongside him, he is aware of he has one ahead with whom he clicks.

2. Atletico Madrid open the door for United …

On the floor, all the things seems fairly rosy at Atletico Madrid since that largely spectacular 1-1 draw in opposition to a dreadful Manchester United aspect. That was a match the place Diego Simeone’s aspect had their opponent cornered however did not strike the decisive blow. Three video games since have introduced three wins and a spot within the high 4; this has hardly been a La Liga title protection for the ages, but when it ends with Atleti safely ensconced within the Champions League locations, then it’s mission completed.

“Crucial factor tonight is the end result,” Simeone mentioned after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cadiz. “There’s much less and fewer time left within the season and it’s necessary to win these video games.” He’s, in fact, right, however a supervisor tends to not make these feedback after their groups have put in stirring shows which have led to convincing wins. When you may have gained in opposition to the run of play, that’s when it’s all in regards to the outcomes.

Of late, that has maybe been an all too acquainted tune for Atletico. Factors are being picked up three at a time and that issues an terrible lot. Equally, there’s nonetheless a variety of work to be achieved to finetune a protection that appears prefer it may depart the door open for Manchester United. Certainly, Ralf Rangnick’s aspect are the one one in all Los Rojiblancos’ final 5 opponents to not attain double figures for photographs, all in video games the place they’ve had considerably much less possession to create their possibilities. In anticipated targets (xG) phrases, Cadiz had comfortably the higher alternatives, Celta Vigo had barely the higher of the sport, and even a struggling Actual Betis aspect had an honest shot profile.

Latest years have seen a gentle decline within the underlying defensive numbers of this workforce, whose bedrock was as soon as its formidable rearguard. This workforce can nonetheless tighten up store — and throughout the course of this La Liga season, it’s permitting fewer photographs per recreation than it has in any of the previous 5 years — however the aura appears to have gone. Atletico appear to really feel that reality as a lot as their opponents. With out Koke on the pitch (he performed 45 minutes in opposition to Cadiz however will not be at full tilt in opposition to United), opponents discover it a lot simpler to get into the penalty space, averaging 10 p.c extra touches per recreation in that space of the pitch.

In the meantime, Atletico’s strategy to defending crosses and deliveries into the field is much from convincing, as evidenced in that slim win over Cadiz. Alvaro Negredo received his objective when he discovered a chasm between Jose Maria Gimenez and Renan Lodi. He may also have scored from a protracted throw {that a} panicking Antoine Griezmann headed up within the air as Stefan Savic hurried out to fulfill the hazard. Victor Chust and Anthony Lozano each had possibilities that largely stemmed from the opposition’s incapacity to prepare themselves for crosses and useless balls.

Negredo heads in Cadiz’s equaliser in opposition to Atletico Madrid Sport 3

Friday’s recreation was no aberration both. Atleti have conceded seven targets from crosses in La Liga this season, just one fewer than their worst ever tally previously 5 years, and had all kinds of difficulties within the group levels, the place Junior Messias exploited that very same recreation between Lodi and Gimenez that Negredo did a couple of days in the past. If you may get your crosses proper, then there are possibilities to be earned in opposition to Atletico.

3. … however Crimson Devils can’t exploit their possibilities

All it takes then, is an opponent to get their crosses proper. It’s a blessed reduction for Atletico that they face a workforce who scored their second Premier League objective off a cross this season final weekend, leaving with a objective return from aerial deliveries that’s nonetheless the worst in England’s high flight. Each of these targets have been corners, each have come within the final month however a return of two from 177 ought to supply some solace to Jan Oblak and firm.

For probably the most half this season, the difficulty has been clear: United have struggled to hit their targets. From these quite a few deliveries, Harry Maguire, who scored their first objective from a nook in opposition to Leeds final month, has managed seven photographs. Cristiano Ronaldo has had three. It’s not that they don’t seem to be being focused — most of United’s profitable set items go to these two or Raphael Varane — however that the deliveries are fairly underwhelming.

For probably the most half, that’s notably true of Alex Telles, even when he did help Ronaldo over the weekend (although that was a objective primarily based as a lot on the striker’s will to win the ball and rating his hat trick because it was the supply). The Brazilian completes 23.1 p.c of his crosses from corners, the common Premier League participant is at 28.2 p.c. It could not augur effectively for United that Luke Shaw, one in all their different common set-piece takers, is a health doubt whereas Bruno Fernandes, so poor within the first leg, has simply returned to follow after a battle with COVID.

After all, this isn’t nearly supply. When United shoot from crosses, they achieve this badly. Amongst Premier League groups, they rank backside when it comes to taking pictures targets added (a metric that compares post-shot and pre-shot xG) from crosses. Certainly, fairly than add xG from the photographs off of their crosses, the Crimson Devils are literally 4.64 xG worse off than the common workforce. The chief offender is Ronaldo, who ranks third from backside within the league, behind Shane Duffy and Chris Wooden. His 21 photographs off crosses have introduced United one objective and -1.18 taking pictures targets added.

That may appear unusual for a participant who’s arguably the best aerial menace of his technology. However, in fact, opposition defenses know that and won’t be afraid to double- or triple-team him when the ball comes into the field. No much less pertinently, Ronaldo is effectively conscious of his greatness. That’s maybe why positions like this find yourself in bold photographs which have treasured little likelihood of ending with the ball within the internet. Alternatively, it’s doable that Ronaldo is getting his head, albeit futilely, to balls which lesser gamers wouldn’t, however that simply returns United to their earlier downside, the inaccuracy of these deliveries.

Ronaldo units up for an bold overhead kick in opposition to Arsenal Premier Sport

After all, Atletico know higher than anybody that Ronaldo’s underlying metrics can depend for little or no when he comes up in opposition to them. Certainly, they’re effectively conscious that spectacular shot makes an attempt like that above typically go in once they come off the boots of this specific participant. However proper now, the participant who’s nowhere to be seen one recreation and a hat-trick hero the subsequent will not be within the kind of constant kind that may punish flaws like these Atleti have.