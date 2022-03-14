Champions League bold predictions: Manchester United waste their chances despite Atletico Madrid mistakes

The Champions League spherical of 16 wraps up this week on Paramount+ with 4 extra video games on the calendar. Amid the off-field turbulence that’s engulfing them, Chelsea journey to Lille on Wednesday however earlier than that there’s maybe essentially the most thrilling tie left to be accomplished as Manchester United host Atletico Madrid. Right here’s what to look out for in these video games:

1. Christian Pulisic will get one other likelihood to shine for Chelsea

Fairly unsurprisingly the main focus has been on different issues at Stamford Bridge of late, however current weeks have seen Christian Pulisic emerge from the peripheries of the squad to play an more and more essential function in Thomas Tuchel’s tactical plans. After a season pockmarked by accidents, COVID-19 and stints at wing again, the US worldwide is lastly getting an opportunity to point out what he can do in his finest positions. It’s not that the 23 12 months outdated has entered first identify on the group sheet territory, if something he figures to start out towards Lille as a result of he is an effective match subsequent to these Tuchel will likely be constructing his group round, however he’s nonetheless getting constant enjoying time the place he need it for the primary time all season.

For essentially the most half, Pulisic’s current rise will not be notably a narrative about him. He’s as an alternative a supporting character, one by whose lens we will view the decline of Romelu Lukaku and the rise of Kai Havertz. Take that notorious sport towards Crystal Palace the place the Belgian set a brand new Premier League file for the fewest touches in 90 minutes. Lukaku was thrust into a task that Chelsea wanted him to play — the goal man heart ahead round whom others may run — and it proved to be a match no much less awkward than this go to Pulisic.

Lukaku passes the ball to Pulisic in Chelsea’s 1-Zero win over Crystal Palace USA Community

Enter Havertz, who’s comfy because the fulcrum round which Chelsea construct their assaults. He tends to drop deep, although he confirmed towards Newcastle that he’s equally lethal working in behind. Mason Mount additionally tends to go in direction of the ball. With these two the pure starters, Tuchel wants somebody to run past it. That could be a function to which Pulisic is ideally suited. Timo Werner is simply too, however his travails in entrance of objective have grow to be virtually unwatchable for his supervisor, who may scarcely disguise his frustration on Sunday because the No.11 oscillated between offside flags and lacking probabilities when he was onside.

He might solely have been chucked on within the dying minutes as Chelsea chased an equaliser however Pulisic’s case for normal minutes was boosted by Werner’s efficiency on Sunday simply as a lot as by the American’s personal shows. Pulisic appears to return into his personal enjoying alongside Havertz in a method he doesn’t when it’s Lukaku main the road, his current spectacular show within the EFL Cup last the very best proof to this point of what he brings when performed with the German.

Small pattern sizes can muddy the water when assessing the info throughout the season to this point however equally it’s not too exhausting to attract a conclusion from the next. Within the 5 Premier League matches this season the place Pulisic has shared the pitch solely with Lukaku he has had one shot on objective and even that could be a beneficiant definition of a final gasp header that acquired nowhere close to the West Ham objective. In 4 video games with Havertz he has taken 5 pictures, scoring twice. When Pulisic has performed with the previous he has typically discovered himself shunted out to the precise wing, pair the American with Havertz and Tuchel feels in a position to put the previous within the spots the place he’s handiest, the within left channel.

Like virtually each different participant within the group, Pulisic will not be at his finest on Wednesday evening if that function requires him to play with out Reece James and Marcos Alonso. The presence of the previous permits Chelsea to play with the wing again system that stretches the sector wider in assault, opening lanes for the entrance three to assault. Take these routes to objective away from Pulisic and it could be a irritating evening for him, however a minimum of with Havertz within the group alongside him he is aware of he has one ahead with whom he clicks.

2. Atletico Madrid open the door for United…

On the floor all the things seems relatively rosy at Atletico Madrid since that largely spectacular 1-1 draw towards a dreadful Manchester United aspect. That was a match the place Diego Simeone’s aspect had their opponent cornered however did not strike the decisive blow. Three video games since have introduced three wins and a spot within the high 4; this has hardly been a La Liga title protection for the ages but when it ends with Atleti safely ensconced within the Champions League locations then it’s mission achieved.

“An important factor tonight is the outcome,” Simeone mentioned after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cadiz. “There’s much less and fewer time left within the season and it’s essential to win these video games.” He’s in fact right, however a supervisor tends to not make these feedback after their groups have put in stirring shows which have resulted in convincing wins. When you will have gained towards the run of play, that’s when it’s all in regards to the outcomes.

Of late, that has maybe been an all too acquainted tune for Atletico. Factors are being picked up three at a time and that issues an terrible lot. Equally there may be nonetheless lots of work to be performed to nice tune a protection that appears prefer it may depart the door open for Manchester United. Certainly Ralf Rangnick’s aspect are the one one in all Los Rojiblancos’ final 5 opponents to not attain double figures for pictures, all in video games the place they’ve had considerably much less possession to create their probabilities. In anticipated objectives (xG) phrases Cadiz had comfortably the higher alternatives, Celta Vigo had barely the higher of the sport and even a struggling Actual Betis aspect had a good shot profile.

Current years have seen a gentle decline within the underlying defensive numbers of this group, whose bedrock was as soon as its formidable rearguard. This group can nonetheless tighten up store — and throughout the course of this La Liga season it’s permitting fewer pictures per sport than it has in any of the previous 5 years — however the aura appears to have gone. Atletico appear to really feel that fact as a lot as their opponents. With out Koke on the pitch (he performed 45 minutes towards Cadiz however will not be at full tilt towards United) opponents discover it a lot simpler to get into the penalty space, averaging 10 % extra touches per sport in that space of the pitch.

In the meantime Atletico’s method to defending crosses and deliveries into the field is much from convincing, as evidenced in that slim win over Cadiz. Alvaro Negredo acquired his objective when he discovered a chasm between Jose Maria Gimenez and Renan Lodi, he may additionally have scored from a protracted throw {that a} panicking Antoine Griezmann headed up within the air as Stefan Savic hurried out to satisfy the hazard. Victor Chust and Anthony Lozano each had probabilities that largely stemmed from the opposition’s incapacity to organise themselves for crosses and lifeless balls.

Negredo heads in Cadiz’s equaliser towards Atletico Madrid Sport 3

Friday’s sport was no aberration both. Atleti have conceded seven objectives from crosses in La Liga this season, just one fewer than their worst ever tally previously 5 years, and had all kinds of difficulties within the group phases, the place Junior Messias exploited that very same sport between Lodi and Gimenez that Negredo did just a few days in the past. If you will get your crosses proper, then, there are probabilities to be earned towards Atletico.

3. …however Crimson Devils can’t exploit their probabilities

All it takes then, is an opponent to get their crosses proper. It’s a blessed reduction for Atletico that they face a group who scored their second Premier League objective off a cross this season final weekend, leaving with a objective return from aerial deliveries that’s nonetheless the worst in England’s high flight. Each of these objectives have been corners, each have come within the final month however a return of two from 177 ought to supply some solace to Jan Oblak and firm.

For essentially the most half this season, the difficulty has been clear. United have struggled to hit their targets. From these quite a few deliveries Harry Maguire, who scored their first objective from a nook towards Leeds final month, has managed seven pictures. Cristiano Ronaldo has had three. It isn’t that they aren’t being focused — most of United’s profitable set items go to these two or Raphael Varane — however that the deliveries are relatively underwhelming.

For essentially the most half that’s notably true of Alex Telles, even when he did help Ronaldo on the weekend (although that was a objective based mostly as a lot on the striker’s will to win the ball and rating his hat trick because it was the supply). The Brazilian completes 23.1 % of his crosses from corners, the common Premier League participant is at 28.2 %. It might not augur nicely for United that Luke Shaw, one in all their different common set piece takers, is a health doubt while Bruno Fernandes, so poor within the first leg, has simply returned to observe after a battle with COVID.

In fact this isn’t nearly supply. When United shoot from crosses they accomplish that badly. Amongst Premier League groups they rank backside when it comes to taking pictures objectives added (a metric that compares submit shot and pre shot xG) from crosses. Certainly, relatively than add xG from the pictures off of their crosses, the Crimson Devils are literally 4.64 xG worse off than the common group. The chief offender is Ronaldo, who ranks third from backside within the league, behind Shane Duffy and Chris Wooden. His 21 pictures off crosses have introduced United one objective and -1.18 taking pictures objectives added.

Which may appear unusual for a participant who’s arguably the best aerial risk of his technology. However in fact opposition defenses know that and won’t be afraid to double or triple group him when the ball comes into the field. No much less pertinently, Ronaldo is nicely conscious of his greatness. That’s maybe why positions like this find yourself in bold pictures which have treasured little likelihood of ending with the ball within the web. Alternatively it’s potential that Ronaldo is getting his head, albeit futilely, to balls which lesser gamers wouldn’t, however that simply returns United to their earlier downside, the inaccuracy of these deliveries.

Ronaldo units up for an bold overhead kick towards Arsenal Premier Sport

In fact Atletico know higher than anybody that Ronaldo’s underlying metrics can rely for little or no when he comes up towards them. Certainly they’re nicely conscious that spectacular shot makes an attempt like that above generally go in after they come off the boots of this explicit participant. However proper now, the participant who’s nowhere to be seen one sport and a hat trick hero the following will not be within the kind of constant kind that may punish flaws like these Atleti have.