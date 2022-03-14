Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid, Ajax vs. Benfica, more

Throughout the 90th minute of Actual Madrid’s beautiful 3-1 comeback win over Paris St. Germain final week, Lionel Messi positioned the ball down not far outdoors the penalty space within the middle of the pitch for a free kick. It was the identical type of kick we’ve seen Messi rating from numerous occasions, and with PSG needing a objective to tie the match on combination and pressure additional time, you couldn’t assist however surprise if this is able to be the newest instance of Messi magic.

In the meantime, 10 yards away, Actual Madrid’s Karim Benzema lined up alongside his teammates to type the wall. Benzema had scored all three of Madrid’s objectives in 17 minutes in probably the most heroic performances of current reminiscence. Then, as Messi stepped up and put his foot by way of the ball, Benzema leaped into the air, making an attempt to dam the kick along with his face. He would fail, however fortunately for him and his teammates, Messi’s kick slid simply over the crossbar, and Actual Madrid would maintain on for the win.

There’s been a number of blame flying round as to why PSG failed within the Champions League but once more, and all people has their theories and other people in charge. My emotions are fairly easy. The distinction between PSG and Actual Madrid was that, with the sport on the road, Actual Madrid’s famous person was prepared to dam a shot along with his face if that’s what it took to win. PSG’s stars might hardly be bothered to trace again and defend when out of possession, not to mention block pictures with their face. That’s the distinction, and that’s why PSG received’t win a Champions League with this present roster.

Superstars are nice to have, however nice gamers prepared to do something that’s requested of them to win are higher.

Date: Tuesday, March 15 | Time: four p.m. ET

I need to take a second to thank Cristiano Ronaldo for his dazzling hat trick in opposition to Tottenham over the weekend. Not simply because it helped money the Over 2.5 in Friday’s version of Nook Picks in speedy vogue, however as a result of it has led to the market overcorrecting a bit for Tuesday’s match in opposition to Atlético Madrid. Have you ever heard the information? Ronaldo is again, and so is Manchester United! Yeah, nicely, not so quick. One fantastic afternoon at Outdated Trafford isn’t going to repair something, and it’s arduous to neglect what occurred within the first leg of this collection.

TruMedia/STATS Carry out

Because the shot chart reveals, United had seven pictures within the first leg, however solely one in every of them was on the right track, and that was Anthony Elanga’s objective within the 80th minute. It was additionally the one United shot from contained in the penalty space. Atleti did a incredible job defensively of retaining United from with the ability to get into harmful positions. Whereas that shall be harder at Outdated Trafford, given United’s struggles all season lengthy, it received’t be almost as tough because the out there worth suggests. Decide: Atlético Madrid or Draw (-145)

Date: Tuesday, March 15 | Time: four p.m. ET

I solely see Ajax play in the course of the Champions League — sorry, Eredivisie, however I simply don’t have the out there bandwidth so as to add you to the rotation — however man, do I like watching Ajax play. Every thing Ajax gamers do on the pitch is in live performance with each other, and when it’s working, it’s a good looking factor to behold. It labored fairly nicely within the first leg, as Ajax scored two objectives inside the first half-hour. Sadly, in addition they scored an personal objective to present Benfica one, and Benfica would add a second all by itself due to Roman Yaremchuk within the 72nd minute, and the match completed in a 2-2 tie.

I like Ajax to win the second leg at residence, however the worth is just too heavy for my style. As an alternative, I’ll go along with the over, as Ajax have been rattling close to unstoppable at Johan Cruijff Enviornment this season. They’ve scored 10 objectives in three residence matches throughout group play, and in league play, they’re averaging an astounding 3.77 objectives per match. As I mentioned, they’re an entertaining workforce to observe, and I’m betting on that being the case once more Tuesday. Decide: Over 3.5 (-120)

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET

There’s a lot happening round this match that has nothing to do with the match itself. Whatever the state of affairs between Roman Abramovich and possession of the membership, Chelsea are shifting alongside as if nothing’s occurring for probably the most half. Because of the primary leg, in addition they get pleasure from a 2-Zero lead, and I can see Thomas Tuchel taking a realistic strategy on the return journey to Lille. Chelsea are more likely to simply dig in defensively and never take pointless probabilities.

Lille was held to an xG of solely 0.66 within the first match regardless of having 15 pictures to Chelsea’s 9. Solely two of the pictures had been on objective, as 9 of Lille’s 15 pictures had been hopeful prayers fired from outdoors the field. Lille struggled to interrupt Chelsea down all day, and even at residence, in desperation mode, I’m undecided how that may change. Lille have managed solely seven objectives in seven Champions League matches this season, and three of them got here in opposition to a Wolfsburg workforce that completed final of their group. Decide: Lille To not Rating (+145)

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET

The primary match couldn’t have gotten off to a greater begin for Juventus. Dusan Vlahovic scored a objective within the first minute, and it regarded as if the workforce’s latest signing was simply the person wanted to guide Juventus to glory. Sadly for Juventus, matches are 90 minutes lengthy, not one. Juventus would handle just one extra shot on the right track the remainder of the night, as Villarreal would take management for many of the match. Whereas the ultimate rating was 1-1, Villarreal received the xG battle 1.1-0.5.

I don’t assume this second leg will look a lot totally different, although I anticipate Juventus will carry out higher at residence. Nonetheless, Juve’s defending has been spotty all season, and Villarreal ought to get a number of good probabilities. I’m betting on them with the ability to convert a minimum of one in every of them. Decide: Each Groups to Rating (-105)