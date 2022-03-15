Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets, odds for Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid, Ajax vs. Benfica

In the course of the 90th minute of Actual Madrid’s beautiful 3-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain final week, Lionel Messi positioned the ball down not far outdoors the penalty space within the heart of the pitch for a free kick. It was the identical form of kick we’ve seen Messi rating from numerous occasions, and with PSG needing a purpose to tie the match on mixture and power additional time, you couldn’t assist however marvel if this is able to be the newest instance of Messi magic.

In the meantime, 10 yards away, Actual Madrid’s Karim Benzema lined up alongside his teammates to type the wall. Benzema had scored all three of Madrid’s objectives in 17 minutes in some of the heroic performances of latest reminiscence. Then, as Messi stepped up and put his foot by way of the ball, Benzema leaped into the air, attempting to dam the kick together with his face. He would fail, however fortunately for him and his teammates, Messi’s kick slid simply over the crossbar, and Actual Madrid would maintain on for the win.

There’s been loads of blame flying round as to why PSG failed within the Champions League but once more, and all people has their theories and folks accountable. My emotions are fairly easy. The distinction between PSG and Actual Madrid was that, with the sport on the road, Actual Madrid’s celebrity was prepared to dam a shot together with his face if that’s what it took to win. PSG’s stars may hardly be bothered to trace again and defend when out of possession, not to mention block photographs with their face. That’s the distinction, and that’s why PSG received’t win a Champions League with this present roster.

Superstars are nice to have, however nice gamers prepared to do something that’s requested of them to win are higher.

Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid

Date: Tuesday, March 15 | Time: four p.m. ET | Watch: Paramount+

I wish to take a second to thank Cristiano Ronaldo for his dazzling hat trick towards Tottenham over the weekend. Not simply because it helped money the Over 2.5 in Friday’s edition of Corner Picks in speedy vogue, however as a result of it has led to the market overcorrecting a bit for Tuesday’s match towards Atlético Madrid. Have you ever heard the information? Ronaldo is again, and so is Manchester United! Yeah, effectively, not so quick. One great afternoon at Previous Trafford isn’t going to repair something, and it’s laborious to neglect what occurred within the first leg of this collection.

Because the shot chart reveals, United had seven photographs within the first leg, however solely certainly one of them was on the right track, and that was Anthony Elanga’s purpose within the 80th minute. It was additionally the one United shot from contained in the penalty space. Atleti did a incredible job defensively of protecting United from with the ability to get into harmful positions. Whereas that can be harder at Previous Trafford, given United’s struggles all season lengthy, it received’t be practically as troublesome because the accessible worth suggests. Decide: Atlético Madrid or Draw (-145)

Ajax vs. Benfica

Date: Tuesday, March 15 | Time: four p.m. ET | Watch: Paramount+

I solely see Ajax play in the course of the Champions League — sorry, Eredivisie, however I simply don’t have the accessible bandwidth so as to add you to the rotation — however man, do I really like watching Ajax play. All the pieces Ajax gamers do on the pitch is in live performance with each other, and when it’s working, it’s a wonderful factor to behold. It labored fairly effectively within the first leg, as Ajax scored two objectives throughout the first half-hour. Sadly, in addition they scored an personal purpose to offer Benfica one, and Benfica would add a second all by itself due to Roman Yaremchuk within the 72nd minute, and the match completed in a 2-2 tie.

I like Ajax to win the second leg at residence, however the worth is just too heavy for my style. As an alternative, I’ll go along with the over, as Ajax have been rattling close to unstoppable at Johan Cruijff Enviornment this season. They’ve scored 10 objectives in three residence matches throughout group play, and in league play, they’re averaging an astounding 3.77 objectives per match. As I mentioned, they’re an entertaining staff to observe, and I’m betting on that being the case once more Tuesday. Decide: Over 3.5 (-120)

Lille vs. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET | Watch: Paramount+

Featured Sport | Lille vs. Chelsea

There’s a lot happening round this match that has nothing to do with the match itself. Whatever the state of affairs between Roman Abramovich and possession of the membership, Chelsea are shifting alongside as if nothing’s taking place for probably the most half. Because of the primary leg, in addition they take pleasure in a 2-Zero lead, and I can see Thomas Tuchel taking a realistic strategy on the return journey to Lille. Chelsea are more likely to simply dig in defensively and never take pointless probabilities.

Lille was held to an xG of solely 0.66 within the first match regardless of having 15 photographs to Chelsea’s 9. Solely two of the photographs had been on purpose, as 9 of Lille’s 15 photographs had been hopeful prayers fired from outdoors the field. Lille struggled to interrupt Chelsea down all day, and even at residence, in desperation mode, I’m unsure how that can change. Lille have managed solely seven objectives in seven Champions League matches this season, and three of them got here towards a Wolfsburg staff that completed final of their group. Decide: Lille To not Rating (+145)

Juventus vs. Villarreal

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET | Watch: Paramount+

The primary match couldn’t have gotten off to a greater begin for Juventus. Dusan Vlahovic scored a purpose within the first minute, and it appeared as if the staff’s latest signing was simply the person wanted to steer Juventus to glory. Sadly for Juventus, matches are 90 minutes lengthy, not one. Juventus would handle just one extra shot on the right track the remainder of the night, as Villarreal would take management for a lot of the match. Whereas the ultimate rating was 1-1, Villarreal received the xG battle 1.1-0.5.

I don’t suppose this second leg will look a lot completely different, although I anticipate Juventus will carry out higher at residence. Nonetheless, Juve’s defending has been spotty all season, and Villarreal ought to get a couple of good probabilities. I’m betting on them with the ability to convert not less than certainly one of them. Decide: Each Groups to Rating (-105)