Champions League draw rules: Watch online, live stream, time, TV channel, schedule, scenarios, bracket info

Eight groups stay within the UEFA Champions League because the quarterfinal and semifinal draw is about for Friday within the Home of European Soccer in Nyon, Switzerland. The festivities get underway at 7 a.m. ET and you may catch it dwell on Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ.
Three teams from Spain, three giants from England, one from Germany and one from Portugal stay after the spherical of 16 concluded on Wednesday. Gone are names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, however a number of giants are nonetheless in rivalry, with a pair Cinderella candidates sprinkled in between. This draw will see the quarterfinal matches determined, whereas we may also get the eight-team bracket to hold us all the best way to the Could 28 last in Paris, realizing who might doubtlessly meet within the semifinals and last. An underrated facet of the draw is that we’ll study who will get the “dwelling” designation for every leg.
Forward of Friday’s draw, right here is the best way to watch, what to know and extra:
Easy methods to watch and begin time
Date: Friday, March 18 | Time: 7 a.m. ET
Location: UEFA headquarters — Nyon, Switzerland
TV and dwell stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ
Groups remaining
- Bayern Munich
- Liverpool
- Manchester Metropolis
- Actual Madrid
- Atletico Madrid
- Benfica
- Chelsea
- Villarreal
Guidelines for draw
Effectively, there aren’t any. Within the group stage and the spherical of 16, groups from the identical federation aren’t allowed to be matched collectively. However as soon as the quarterfinal stage comes round, nothing is off limits right here. Which means we might doubtlessly get Liverpool vs. Manchester Metropolis within the final eight. We might even see Actual Madrid towards Atletico Madrid with a spot within the semifinals on the road. Any mixture of matchups could possibly be drawn on Friday, and there are specific to be 4 mouth-watering ones.
You’ll want to follow CBS Sports activities for your whole Champions League protection forward of Friday’s draw and all through the rest of the season.
Champions League schedule
Quarterfinals
First legs: April 5 and 6
Second legs: April 13 and 13
Semifinals
First legs: April 26 and 27
Second legs: Could three and 4
Last
Saturday, Could 28 (Stade de France, Paris)
