Champions League draw rules: Watch online, live stream, time, TV channel, schedule, scenarios, bracket info

Eight groups stay within the UEFA Champions League because the quarterfinal and semifinal draw is about for Friday within the Home of European Soccer in Nyon, Switzerland. The festivities get underway at 7 a.m. ET and you may catch it dwell on Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ.

Three teams from Spain, three giants from England, one from Germany and one from Portugal stay after the spherical of 16 concluded on Wednesday. Gone are names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, however a number of giants are nonetheless in rivalry, with a pair Cinderella candidates sprinkled in between. This draw will see the quarterfinal matches determined, whereas we may also get the eight-team bracket to hold us all the best way to the Could 28 last in Paris, realizing who might doubtlessly meet within the semifinals and last. An underrated facet of the draw is that we’ll study who will get the “dwelling” designation for every leg.

Forward of Friday’s draw, right here is the best way to watch, what to know and extra:

Easy methods to watch and begin time

Date: Friday, March 18 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Location: UEFA headquarters — Nyon, Switzerland

TV and dwell stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ

Groups remaining

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Manchester Metropolis

Actual Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Benfica

Chelsea

Villarreal

Guidelines for draw

Effectively, there aren’t any. Within the group stage and the spherical of 16, groups from the identical federation aren’t allowed to be matched collectively. However as soon as the quarterfinal stage comes round, nothing is off limits right here. Which means we might doubtlessly get Liverpool vs. Manchester Metropolis within the final eight. We might even see Actual Madrid towards Atletico Madrid with a spot within the semifinals on the road. Any mixture of matchups could possibly be drawn on Friday, and there are specific to be 4 mouth-watering ones.

You’ll want to follow CBS Sports activities for your whole Champions League protection forward of Friday’s draw and all through the rest of the season.

Champions League schedule

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 5 and 6

Second legs: April 13 and 13

Semifinals

First legs: April 26 and 27

Second legs: Could three and 4

Last

Saturday, Could 28 (Stade de France, Paris)