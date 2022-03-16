Champions League predictions, odds: Experts pick Chelsea vs. Lille, Juventus favored over Villarreal

4 groups punched their tickets to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals final week, one other two did so on Tuesday and two extra will do the identical on Wednesday as spherical of 16 second leg motion returns. Liverpool, Actual Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester Metropolis are all via to the subsequent spherical, with extra to hitch them within the coming days as giants look to keep away from upsets and underdogs goal to crash the celebration. Chelsea and Juventus will look to get the job performed at residence on Wednesday and make it one step nearer to the ultimate.

Right here’s our predictions for every match and extra:

Wednesday’s broadcast schedule

UEFA Champions League In the present day, three p.m. ET, Paramount+

Juventus vs. Villarreal, four p.m. ET, Paramount+

Lille vs. Chelsea, four p.m. ET, Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Put up-Match Present, 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Juventus vs. Villarreal

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET | Stay stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus -102 ; Draw +235; Villarreal +300 (through Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Recreation | Juventus vs. Villarreal

One matchup to look at: Álvaro Morata vs. Raúl Albiol. Whereas the main target was centered on the duel between Pau Torres and Dušan Vlahović within the first leg, the 2 to look at within the second leg shall be Álvaro Morata and Raúl Albiol. As we’ve seen previously couple of weeks, Morata’s teammates hinge on his actions on the pitch and that may maintain true for this match. –Francesco Porzio

Most definitely to have a clear sheet: Wojciech Szczęsny. The Juventus goalkeeper is coming off an enormous penalty save towards Sampdoria to maintain his membership within the Serie A combination. He’s prone to be the one who received’t concede targets contemplating how nicely he’s been within the latest video games. –Francesco Porzio

Man of the Match decide: Dušan Vlahović. I’ll go together with the Serb as a result of he’s constructed to play these sorts of video games and he already scored within the first leg, 30 seconds into his Champions League’s debut. –Francesco Porzio

Match prediction: Juventus 1, Villarreal 0. I’m positive that Unai Emery’s facet received’t be a straightforward opponent for the Bianconeri, who’re the favorites and may set up themselves as a lot on the pitch. –Francesco Porzio

Lille vs. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET | Stay stream: Paramount+

Odds: Lille +320; Draw +260; Chelsea -114 (through Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Recreation | Lille vs. Chelsea

One matchup to look at: Thiago Silva vs. Jonathan David. Renato Sanches lacking this one for Lille is a blow so maybe essentially the most attention-grabbing matchup shall be how Thiago Silva handles Jonathan David. LOSC’s almost definitely path to objective shall be via the Canadian whereas Chelsea know that they don’t want to attain to advance. –Jonathan Johnson

Most definitely to attain a objective: Kai Havertz. I believe that either side will rating and would put my cash on David hitting the online, however I additionally suppose that Thomas Tuchel’s males will win this one and I can see Kai Havertz getting in on the scoring for the Blues. –Jonathan Johnson

Man of the Match decide: N’Golo Kanté. He was wonderful within the opening leg and shall be key to Chelsea’s hopes on this season’s version so count on one other masterclass from the France worldwide on residence soil. –Jonathan Johnson

Match prediction: Lille 1, Chelsea 2. LOSC ought to put up a battle at residence, however qualifying for Europe via Ligue 1 is their undoubted precedence now. Something they will get here’s a bonus and the defending champions ought to finally have an excessive amount of for them. –Jonathan Johnson