Champions League predictions, odds: Experts split on Man United vs. Atletico Madrid; Chelsea, Juventus favored

4 groups punched their tickets to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals final week and 4 extra will do the identical this week because the spherical of 16 second leg motion returns on Tuesday and Wednesday. Liverpool, Actual Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester Metropolis are all by to the subsequent spherical, with extra to hitch them within the coming days as giants look to keep away from upsets and underdogs purpose to crash the get together. The slate is highlighted by Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, whereas the likes of Ajax, Chelsea and Juventus will look to get the job executed at residence and make it one step nearer to the ultimate.

Right here’s our predictions for every match and extra:

Tuesday’s broadcast schedule

UEFA Champions League Immediately, three p.m. ET, Paramount+

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid, four p.m. ET, Paramount+

Ajax vs. Benfica, four p.m. ET, Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Put up-Match Present, 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Wednesday’s broadcast schedule

Craving much more protection of the world’s sport? Hear beneath and comply with ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast the place we take you past the pitch and across the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and extra.

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid

Date: Tuesday, March 15 | Time: four p.m. ET | Reside stream: Paramount+

Odds: Man United +121; Draw +220; Atletico +250 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Sport | Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid

One matchup to look at: Jadon Sancho vs. Marcos Llorente. For the reason that flip of the yr, Sancho has discovered by far the very best type of his Manchester United profession, largely by taking part in on a left flank the place his group had been moderately effectively stocked within the first place. Wherever he begins, the England worldwide is in first identify on the team-sheet territory, delivering finish product on a constant foundation. Whether or not it’s Llorente at wing again or another choice, Diego Simeone shall be laborious pressed to quell Sancho. –James Benge

Probably to attain a purpose: Cristiano Ronaldo. You’ll be able to’t argue in opposition to a monitor report like this: 36 video games, 25 objectives (together with 4 hat tips), 9 assists and two Champions League titles snatched away from Atletico. He may need been a non-entity within the first leg, however doesn’t that simply heighten your conviction he’ll discover a method to play a number one function on this tie? –James Benge

Man of the Match decide: Renan Lodi. The wing again tore by Manchester United within the first leg and whether or not he finds himself up in opposition to Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he ought to really feel assured about his possibilities of making an identical influence this time round. –James Benge

Match prediction: Man United 1, Atletico Madrid 1 (Atleti win on penalties). If the primary leg is something to go on, anticipate a blockbuster tie, i.e. one filled with incomprehensible spectacle, shock twists that make no sense in the midst of the narrative and a finale that appears inevitable. Simeone’s squad profitable on penalties sounds about proper then, doesn’t it? –James Benge

Ajax vs. Benfica

Date: Tuesday, March 15 | Time: four p.m. ET | Reside stream: Paramount+

Odds: Ajax -255; Draw +410; Benfica +625 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Sport | Ajax vs. Benfica

One matchup to look at: Sébastien Haller vs. Jan Vertonghen. This might show decisive if Nicolas Otamendi in the end fails to show his health after harm. If the Argentine does play, then how his ankle holds up may very well be key as the primary leg confirmed us that this fixture will produce probabilities and objectives at each ends. –Jonathan Johnson

Probably to attain a purpose: Sébastien Haller. The Ivorian shall be fancied to proceed his sizzling streak whereas Dušan Tadić additionally confirmed his scoring prowess within the opening sport, as did Darwin Núñez. André Onana coming again in shall be attention-grabbing, although, as he has been out of favor since confirming his need to go away this summer time on a free switch with Inter Milan his most definitely vacation spot. It is a large probability for him to impress. –Jonathan Johnson

Man of the Match decide: Dušan Tadić. The stage feels set for Tadic to encourage his group to the quarterfinals because the veteran continues to drag the strings for the Dutch giants. Count on the Serb to ship one other classic show whereas aided by the prolific Haller. –Jonathan Johnson

Match prediction: Ajax 2, Benfica 1. Search for Erik ten Hag’s squad to proceed their sturdy continental type with a slim win in entrance of a raucous crowd and to be the underdog that no person needs to attract within the quarters. –Jonathan Johnson

Juventus vs. Villarreal

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET | Reside stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus -102 ; Draw +235; Villarreal +300 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Sport | Juventus vs. Villarreal

One matchup to look at: Álvaro Morata vs. Raúl Albiol. Whereas the main focus was centered on the duel between Pau Torres and Dušan Vlahović within the first leg, the 2 to look at within the second leg shall be Álvaro Morata and Raúl Albiol. As we’ve seen up to now couple of weeks, Morata’s teammates hinge on his actions on the pitch and that may maintain true for this match. –Francesco Porzio

Probably to have a clear sheet: Wojciech Szczęsny. The Juventus goalkeeper is coming off an enormous penalty save in opposition to Sampdoria to maintain his membership within the Serie A combination. He’s prone to be the one who received’t concede objectives contemplating how effectively he’s been within the current video games. –Francesco Porzio

Man of the Match decide: Dušan Vlahović. I’ll go together with the Serb as a result of he’s constructed to play these sorts of video games and he already scored within the first leg, 30 seconds into his Champions League’s debut. –Francesco Porzio

Match prediction: Juventus 1, Villarreal 0. I’m certain that Unai Emery’s facet received’t be a straightforward opponent for the Bianconeri, who’re the favorites and may set up themselves as a lot on the pitch. –Francesco Porzio

Lille vs. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET | Reside stream: Paramount+

Odds: Lille +320; Draw +260; Chelsea -114 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Sport | Lille vs. Chelsea

One matchup to look at: Thiago Silva vs. Jonathan David. Renato Sanches lacking this one for Lille is a blow so maybe essentially the most attention-grabbing matchup shall be how Thiago Silva handles Jonathan David. LOSC’s most definitely path to purpose shall be by the Canadian whereas Chelsea know that they don’t want to attain to advance. –Jonathan Johnson

Probably to attain a purpose: Kai Havertz. I feel that either side will rating and would put my cash on David hitting the web, however I additionally suppose that Thomas Tuchel’s males will win this one and I can see Kai Havertz getting in on the scoring for the Blues. –Jonathan Johnson

Man of the Match decide: N’Golo Kanté. He was glorious within the opening leg and shall be key to Chelsea’s hopes on this season’s version so anticipate one other masterclass from the France worldwide on residence soil. –Jonathan Johnson

Match prediction: Lille 1, Chelsea 2. LOSC ought to put up a battle at residence, however qualifying for Europe by Ligue 1 is their undoubted precedence now. Something they’ll get here’s a bonus and the defending champions ought to in the end have an excessive amount of for them. –Jonathan Johnson