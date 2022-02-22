Champions League: UEFA considering moving final from Russia amid rising tensions with Ukraine

European soccer governing body UEFA were today in talks over the impact that Russia’s deployment of troops in Ukraine will have over the status of the Champions League final.

Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium is due to host the showpiece event on May 28 but its status has been thrown into even greater doubt over recent hours following Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of areas of eastern Ukraine, a move that has triggered widespread international condemnation.

A UEFA statement first issued over the weekend said the organization was “constantly and closely monitoring the situation” while stating that no decision had been made to strip Saint Petersburg of the final. “At present, there are no plans to change the venue,” said the governing body. However CBS Sports sources have indicated that further conversations have taken place over contingency plans for the final. These could ultimately lead to a new venue being sought.

Having rearranged the 2020 and 2021 finals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA have processes in place that will allow for a swift relocation of the match should it be required. London’s Wembley Stadium has been suggested as a possible alternative though UEFA are not believed to have progressed towards securing a replacement venue.

European politicians have already indicated their opposition to the final being played in Russia, who also hosted the 2008 final between Chelsea and Manchester United. British prime minister Boris Johnson said that there should be “no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries.”

A spokesperson for the UK government confirmed that it would raise to Champions League final with UEFA. “We will not allow President Putin to exploit sporting and cultural events on the world stage to legitimize his renewed illegal invasion of Ukraine,” they said.