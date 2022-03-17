Chance encounter at lemonade stand reconnects family who evacuated from Ukraine

Rzeszow, Poland — When brothers Axel and Oliver Langenkamp evacuated Ukraine, they could not take every part, leaving garments, stuffed animals and even some favourite legos behind. In addition they could not take their dad and mom, Sarah and Dan Langenkamp, diplomats on the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

After getting their boys safely to their grandparents in California, Dan and Sarah Langenkamp relocated to Poland to proceed their work.

“I actually miss them,” Oliver Langenkamp instructed CBS Information.

Brothers Axel and Oliver Langenkamp. CBS Information



So the brothers, eight and 9 years outdated, determined to start out a lemonade stand to lift cash for World Central Kitchen, a company that feeds Ukraine refugees. The response was overwhelming — they made greater than $2,000.

Miguel Abed, who’s now serving these meals to refugees on the Polish border, stumbled throughout the boys’ fundraiser in Coronado, California, simply hours earlier than flying to Poland.

“It was an unbelievable coincidence,” he stated.

The brothers gave Abed playing cards for his or her dad and mom, which he hand delivered to their father within the city sq. in Rzeszow.

“I’ve a particular message out of your youngsters,” Abed instructed Dan Langenkamp. “They actually miss you.”

Miguel Abed hand delivered playing cards from Dan Langenkamp’s youngsters, who’re in California, to him in Poland. CBS Information



It is the primary mail the dad and mom have obtained from their boys, giving them a small reminder of dwelling as they attempt to assist Ukrainians fleeing theirs.

“All of us have cut up up from our households,” Dan Langenkamp stated. “We’re all actually invested in making an attempt to assist Ukraine.”

It is a mission shared by Abed, the Langenkamps and all of the volunteers making an attempt to assist the households fleeing Ukraine.

“It is an excellent instance to duplicate this, this good deed, that’s coming collectively by actually individuals from all over the place on the planet,” Abed stated.