Chance the Snapper, Chicago’s favorite gator, bulks up in Florida

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago)

Chicago’s favorite reptile is growing up.

Chance The Snapper became a citywide sensation in 2019, after he was spotted swimming in the Humboldt Park lagoon and managed to elude capture for a week.

Frank Robb, the alligator-trapper who caught Chance, recently shared a new video from Saint Augustine Alligator Farm in Florida.

Robb says Chance is now over 6’4″ long, more than a foot bigger than he was three years ago.

Chance also packed on a lot of muscle just in time for beach season.

