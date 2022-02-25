Chaney Jones And Kanye Seen Shopping In Miami Mall

Following their evening out collectively for his Donda 2 listening occasion in Miami, Kanye West and his newest woman good friend Chaney Jones had been photographed procuring in south Florida’s Bal Harbour mall collectively yesterday. In the images captured by BackGrid, West gave the impression to be utilizing his cellphone beside Chaney as they strutted previous outlets collectively.

For a second time, Jones wore outsized glasses and all-black fitted clothes, a glance some critics say she’s borrowing from Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian. Up to now, Kanye hasn’t commented on his connection to 24-year-old Chaney, not like his final hookup with ‘Uncut Gems’ actress Julia Fox, dropping a touch about her on his latest ‘Donda 2’ mission.

Chaney and Kanye had been noticed in Los Angeles earlier this month earlier than absorbing the solar in Miami collectively. The Instagram star has but to publicly touch upon her relationship with Kanye.

In associated information, as Kanye chaperoned Chaney for a procuring journey, Kim Kardashian was reportedly busy filling new paperwork accusing Kanye of inflicting “emotional misery” amid their ongoing divorce. In line with a court docket submitting obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian mentioned that Ye’s efforts to impede her divorce request “ought to be rejected.”