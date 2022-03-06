Chaney Jones Shows Off Pre-BBL Body Amid Kim Kardashian Comparisons

In the days of plastic surgery and social media, a lot of women get compared to Kim Kardashian. While that’s probably a compliment for most people, dating Kanye West while being compared to Kim can get a little awkward.

Kanye’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, took to Instagram this week to let fans in on some information that can help viewers get to know her better.

The 24-year-old started by saying: “no I have never had surgery on my face” before going on to list “5 facts about me.”

Jones shared a revealing photo to her Instagram Story, putting her cheeks on full display. While she does admit she’s had a BBL, she says this photo was before the surgery, insisting she has always had a curvier body type. Chaney also clarifies that her face hasn’t had any work done.

“I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL,” she wrote. “Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s questions yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery.

Kanye’s girlfriend went on to list “5 facts about me,” where she doubled down on the fact that she hasn’t altered her face in any way.

“1. I am European, French, German, West African, Nigerian & Ghanaian

2. I am the COO of First State Behavioral Health (website is in bio)

3. I’m currently getting my masters in counseling, maintaining a 4.0 GPA

4. No I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this

4. I am a 24 year old Virgo born on August 28th

5. I am from Dover, Delaware.”

While Jones didn’t reference Kim Kardashian in her post, her declaration about not having plastic surgery comes as fans constantly compare her look to Kanye’s ex-wife.

While it’s not clear how long they’ve been seeing one another, Chaney and Ye have been spending a lot of time together since the rapper’s split from Julia Fox just a couple weeks ago.