Changing diet to transform Mavs’ season, hope for Goran Dragic reunion and more

Luka Doncic has little time to replicate nowadays.

He’s now co-star-less, not simply throughout Kristaps Porzingis’ damage stretches, and within the midst of one in every of his finest profession stretches.

He’s additionally making ready for his fourth All-Star Weekend, and his third look within the league’s showcase, after he capped the Mavericks’ pre-break schedule with 49 factors, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Thursday’s win over New Orleans.

However in a uncommon one-on-one interview with The Dallas Morning Information after the Mavericks’ shootaround Thursday morning, Doncic slowed down for a couple of minutes.

He mentioned what has fueled his post-COVID surge in 2022, how this All-Star expertise can be completely different than all of the others and why he hasn’t lobbied for the Mavericks to signal his shut buddy and mentor Goran Dragic midseason.

“I’m simply having fun with enjoying basketball,” Doncic stated. “That’s crucial factor.”

Doncic gained’t be a starter in Sunday’s showcase after he missed a career-high 15 video games within the first 21/2 months of the season and completed exterior the highest two in fan, participant and media voting for Western Convention backcourt starters.

However for the reason that polls closed Jan. 20, Doncic has averaged 33.Three factors, 10.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 42.7% 3-point capturing in 13 video games.

In that stretch, he logged seven consecutive video games with double-digit assists, a career-best mark and one shy of now-coach Jason Kidd’s franchise document.

Doncic dropped his first 50-point recreation and responded to ensuing double- and triple-teams with poise.

He would’ve notched his second 50-point recreation in every week on Thursday had he not missed two free throws within the last minute.

“Managing the sport has clearly include expertise,” stated Mavericks lead offensive assistant Igor Kokoskov, who first coached Doncic with the Slovenian nationwide crew in 2017.“ However he was all the time fearless.

“He was by no means afraid of the second, being on a giant stage, performing in a giant second, so positively confidence isn’t his weak spot. That’s one factor we are able to positively say. To not be afraid, your thoughts is open. I noticed it earlier than, however he has more expertise.”

Doncic will wind up in the identical spot this All-Star Weekend anyway: on Staff LeBron.

When the NBA aired the All-Star captains’ draft with LeBron James and Kevin Durant on Feb. 10, most of Doncic’s consideration was elsewhere.

The Mavericks dealt Porzingis to the Wizards simply earlier than the two p.m. commerce deadline that day, breaking apart what the franchise as soon as envisioned as a one-two star punch with Doncic.

The Clippers loomed for the primary of two playoff rematches three hours later.

However Doncic nonetheless made time to watch the draft reside on TNT, when James made him the primary reserve decide as “Luka Magic” and a three-time Staff LeBron All-Star member.

Then he took the American Airways Middle court docket and tallied 28 factors within the first quarter to end with 51, the second-most in franchise historical past.

Magical, certainly.

“He’s among the best gamers to ever play this recreation,” Doncic stated of James. “As a child, I search for to him, so it’s actually a particular second when he picks me. I’m actually glad that he picks me.

“I feel that crew goes to win once more, hopefully, so I’ll be 3-Zero after this.”

Doncic highlighted Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and James as gamers he’s most trying ahead to spending time with in Cleveland.

And one different particular visitor.

In All-Star weekends previous, Doncic’s girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, and mother, Mirjam Poterbin, have accompanied him to the festivities.

However this 12 months, his dad, Sasa, will make the journey for the primary Doncic father-son All-Star expertise.

“He don’t have the Supercup in Slovenia,” Doncic stated of his dad’s teaching schedule, “so he’ll come this time.”

Doncic has rounded into peak All-Star type on the proper time.

After more than eight straight months of basketball — from the beginning of NBA coaching camp in December 2021 to the Mavericks’ playoff collection to the Olympic qualifying match to his standout run with Slovenia in Tokyo — Doncic took time to decompress in August and September.

“I relaxed slightly bit an excessive amount of,” Doncic stated.

Since a “gradual” begin to his fourth NBA season, he’s integrated more cardio and weight coaching into his routine so he can deal with elevated enjoying time and obligations with out a bona fide second star.

And his diet has turn out to be an even bigger focus, too.

“Hen and rice and greens is the preferred [with me] as a result of I don’t eat a whole lot of seafood,” Doncic stated of his new habits. “Principally simply consuming more healthy. … That was the important thing to be right here.”

His bodily enchancment has helped him keep away from main damage points — and heal nagging illnesses quicker than he recovered from the left knee and ankle sprains that lingered after he first suffered them Nov. 15.

He hasn’t missed a recreation since Jan. 7 and his presence and manufacturing have positioned the Mavericks to push for home-court benefit after the All-Star break.

After beating New Orleans on Thursday, Dallas enters the break 11/2 video games behind the fourth-place Jazz. The groups will conflict thrice earlier than the tip of March, together with their first recreation after the break, Feb. 25, in Utah.

However Doncic hasn’t exerted his famous person type in all sides.

Earlier than the season, he talked with the Mavericks’ entrance workplace leaders about the potential for including veteran level guard Dragic to the crew as a backup ball-handler.

Doncic was all for it.

He’s identified Dragic since he was 5 years previous, when Dragic and Sasa performed on the identical KD Slovan crew and 5-year-old Luka would tag alongside to shoot hoops throughout halftime.

“My father was his mentor,” Doncic stated.

The Mavericks may prepare a reunion now that Dragic has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs to turn out to be a midseason free agent. However basic supervisor Nico Harrison stated after the commerce deadline he didn’t plan to make one other roster transfer.

Doncic hasn’t pushed any more for his fellow Slovenian to be a part of him — but.

“He’s my man,” Doncic stated. “Everyone would need their guys on their crew, so we’ll see.”

