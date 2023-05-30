MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, a person with the middle name “Chaos” caused a chaotic scene after conserving a person at gunpoint and robbing him outdoor a Miami-Dade motel. Felix Chaos Desir, 22, is now going through fees of armed robbery with a perilous weapon, consistent with an arrest document.

The incident happened on the MotelX situated at 7000 NW twenty seventh Ave when the sufferer drove himself to the entrance door of his motel room with a passenger to sell off his property. As he walked against the entrance door, he was once faced through Desir who pointed a black semi-automatic firearm at him and demanded his cash. Desir then searched the sufferer’s wallet and took his pockets, fleeing the scene against a blue Honda SUV, consistent with government.

The sufferer quickly entered his Jeep and tried to chase Desir, inflicting a couple of collisions in the motel parking space. He controlled to meet up with Desir and noticed 4 Black men exiting the automobile and fleeing the scene. The sufferer endured to force till he noticed cops responding to the scene, resulting in Desir’s arrest.

After additional investigation, detectives discovered Desir in his undies status close to the 2500 block of Northwest 67th Street. They additionally recovered a black semi-automatic shotgun, a face masks, and a brown pockets belonging to the sufferer, containing identity playing cards.

While Desir is now in custody, police are nonetheless on the lookout for the opposite 3 suspects who fled the scene all over the robbery. Anyone with information is prompt to touch Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

