Charles Barkley Reveals Kobe Bryant Signed With Turner After His Retirement

Recently, Charles Barkley was a guest on Draymond Green’s show and revealed a little-known fact that Kobe Bryant: he signed with Turner/ TNT after retirement but ultimately changed his mind after seeing the workload.

In 2020, Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California alongside his daughter, Gigi.

The loss of Kobe is still a hard pill to swallow for many. We watch a young black kid from Philly become a man and execute at the highest level his entire career. When he decided to retire, we all were sad, but we understood he gave us his all and it was time for him to invest his energy into his family, himself, and his other passions. Sadly, we will never get to see what could have been in his post-retirement phase, his hall of fame speech, or his impact on the WNBA.

Recently, Charles Barkley joined Draymond Green on his show and revealed Kobe almost joined the Atlanta team of Turner Sports, but things changed.

“I’m not supposed to tell you this. We actually hired Kobe Bryant at Turner. But he didn’t wanna do all the other B.S. I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this but it’s one of the little things we keep under. He actually signed with us.”

With Kobe finally retiring, it’s understandable he didn’t welcome the big workload and promo cycle into his life at that time. So many Kobe stories and little-known facts two years later and they will probably continue forever, which is perfectly fine as memories are all we have left of the man that touched so many of our lives.