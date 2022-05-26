Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 fantasy golf picks, advice, expert rankings: Back Will Zalatoris at Colonial CC

The PGA Tour heads to historic Colonial Country Club this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, and a loaded post-major field will be on hand.The event in Fort Worth, Texas is the longest-running non-major tournament to be played on the same course each year. The track was designed by Perry Maxwell, the same architect who set up Southern Hills, site of last week’s PGA Championship. Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win the major championship last week in Tulsa, and both are scheduled to compete this week. Among the other stars in the field are Dallas native Jordan Spieth, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, as the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge golf odds. Two-time PGA champion Thomas and three-time major winner Spieth are both priced at 12-1. Morikawa (15-1) and Zalatoris (20-1) also are among the top contenders in the Charles Schwab 2022 field, while defending champion Jason Kokrak is a 40-1 long shot.
Can Scheffler bounce back after missing the cut last week and be worth the premium you’ll pay to have him among your 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Fantasy golf picks? Would a young star like Viktor Hovland (20-1) or Sam Burns (28-1) give you more flexibility in building your roster and a better chance to win? Before you lock in any Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets on the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections and betting advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.
Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.
At the PGA, Gates had both Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris among his top five picks. “He ironed out any wrinkles at the Byron Nelson and will attack the PGA”, Gates said of Thomas. The result? Thomas stormed back from six shots behind on Sunday and beat Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second PGA Championship.
The previous week at the Wells Fargo Championship, Gates was on fire, with four of his top six players finishing in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1).
Gates has been on a roll all season. He nailed Jon Rahm as the winner in the Mexico Open, and eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight at the Masters. He was on the money with his predictions at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.
Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge
Gates is going all-in on Zalatoris this week after the 25-year-old made the expert’s faith in him pay off last week. Zalatoris tamed his errant putting stroke at Southern Hills, ranking 10th in the field in strokes gained on the greens. Adding that to one of the best tee-to-green games in the world nearly got him his first tour win, in a major no less. Gates expects the former Korn Ferry star to hoist a trophy this week, and his stats point to success at Colonial. Zalatoris is fifth in greens in regulation (70.65 percent) and leads the tour in strokes gained tee-to-green.
On the other hand, Spieth’s numbers don’t inspire confidence, and the expert barely ranks him among his top 10. The 28-year-old has had success at Colonial, but his season hasn’t been too impressive overall. “You just never know for sure which Spieth you’re going to get,” Gates says. Spieth has a win and a runner-up the past three weeks, but he tied for 34th in Tulsa. He has struggled to put his drives in the fairway (126th in accuracy) and has been worse on the greens (177th in strokes gained putting). He loves the course, but he could have trouble this week.
For this week's event at Colonial Country Club, Gates is backing a long shot who comes in at higher than 50-1. Gates said this player's results this year should earn him more respect, and the Fantasy expert is giving it to him in his rankings this week.
Who wins the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge this week in Fort Worth? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Fantasy picks?
