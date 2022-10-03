Charleston man assisting in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida

CHARLESTON. S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is doing his half to help in recovery efforts down in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state.

Jamie Hough has lived in Charleston for almost 30 years, however his need to offer again has taken him internationally – the newest for the founding father of Southeast Rescue and Relief in Fort Myers, Florida, the place he’s serving to these impacted by the Category 4 hurricane.

How to assist victims of Hurricane Ian



Hough says the scenario continues to be determined for a lot of in Florida; persons are sleeping in vehicles, and lots of have misplaced the whole lot. He mentioned there has additionally been a rise in crime and looting, whereas many search and rescue missions are nonetheless underway.

He hopes to offer some much-needed reduction to these struggling by providing up scorching meals from his meals truck.

Just Monday, he was capable of feed 10 firemen a lunch of fried ribs, rice with gravy, and inexperienced beans after they’d been surviving on simply granola bars for the reason that storm.

In someday, he’s placing out over 1,000 plates of meals.

“We take a hot meal for granted, period. I don’t care who you are, if you get hot meals on a daily basis, you are taking it for granted. Families coming up here, a dad with two kids and a wife, just lost everything, the house is completely gone, there is a lot to be said for him, being able to bring his family to a place that is going to be able to give them a hot meal. It’s a little bit of hope, it’s a little bit of normalcy, and it lets them know there are people out there looking out for them- not to give up,” he mentioned.

If you have an interest in supporting Southeast Rescue and Relief mission, you’ll be able to signal as much as volunteer or donate at their web site: southeastrelief.org