The Colorado Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday evening, with Charlie Blackmon doubling in a four-run 5th inning. Jurickson Profar prolonged his on-base streak to 31 video games, and Elías Díaz had 3 hits for Colorado. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Eury Pérez made his highway debut for the Marlins and pitched smartly for 3 innings, sooner than giving up 4 runs in the 5th. Randal Grichuk had a two-run unmarried off reliever Huascar Brazobán, and Díaz scored on Ryan McMahon’s forceout.

Pérez allowed 4 runs – 3 earned – on 4 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Although Jorge Soler and Garrett Cooper homered, Yuli Gurriel had 3 hits for the Marlins.

The Rockies celebrated the Denver Nuggets achieving the NBA Finals on entrance in their sport notes, and each and every observe was once given a Nuggets-themed headline. On Wednesday, Miami’s Sandy Alcantara will face Colorado rookie RHP Karl Kauffmann.

