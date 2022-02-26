Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Enjoying
Florida Atlantic @ Charlotte
Present Data: Florida Atlantic 15-13; Charlotte 15-12
What to Know
A Convention USA battle is on faucet between the Charlotte 49ers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at four p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Area. Charlotte ought to nonetheless be feeling good after a win, whereas Florida Atlantic will likely be trying to get again within the win column.
The 49ers beat the Florida Worldwide Panthers 64-55 on Thursday.
In the meantime, the sport between the Owls and the Outdated Dominion Monarchs on Thursday was not significantly shut, with Florida Atlantic falling 70-51.
Charlotte’s victory introduced them up to 15-12 whereas Florida Atlantic’s loss pulled them down to 15-13. Charlotte is 8-6 after wins this yr, and Florida Atlantic is 7-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at four p.m. ET
- The place: Dale F. Halton Area — Charlotte, North Carolina
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
Sequence Historical past
Florida Atlantic have gained 5 out of their final 9 video games in opposition to Charlotte.
- Jan 17, 2022 – Florida Atlantic 96 vs. Charlotte 67
- Jan 23, 2021 – Charlotte 74 vs. Florida Atlantic 71
- Jan 22, 2021 – Florida Atlantic 66 vs. Charlotte 53
- Jan 23, 2020 – Charlotte 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 68
- Jan 12, 2019 – Charlotte 65 vs. Florida Atlantic 60
- Mar 03, 2018 – Charlotte 85 vs. Florida Atlantic 78
- Jan 18, 2018 – Florida Atlantic 75 vs. Charlotte 64
- Feb 02, 2017 – Florida Atlantic 77 vs. Charlotte 75
- Jan 30, 2016 – Florida Atlantic 82 vs. Charlotte 77
