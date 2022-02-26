Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Enjoying

Florida Atlantic @ Charlotte

Present Data: Florida Atlantic 15-13; Charlotte 15-12

What to Know

A Convention USA battle is on faucet between the Charlotte 49ers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at four p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Area. Charlotte ought to nonetheless be feeling good after a win, whereas Florida Atlantic will likely be trying to get again within the win column.

The 49ers beat the Florida Worldwide Panthers 64-55 on Thursday.

In the meantime, the sport between the Owls and the Outdated Dominion Monarchs on Thursday was not significantly shut, with Florida Atlantic falling 70-51.

Charlotte’s victory introduced them up to 15-12 whereas Florida Atlantic’s loss pulled them down to 15-13. Charlotte is 8-6 after wins this yr, and Florida Atlantic is 7-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at four p.m. ET

Saturday at four p.m. ET The place: Dale F. Halton Area — Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Area — Charlotte, North Carolina Comply with: CBS Sports App

Sequence Historical past

Florida Atlantic have gained 5 out of their final 9 video games in opposition to Charlotte.