Charting a Bold Path Forward

Florida State College’s new president is implementing formidable methods to take the fast-rising, High 20 public college even greater.
Florida State College President Richard McCullough arrived on campus in August 2021 with a daring imaginative and prescient of main one of many high public universities within the nation to even higher heights.
An educational chief, innovator and entrepreneur, McCullough got here to FSU after a decade as Harvard College’s vice provost for analysis and professor of supplies science.
Impressed by FSU’s speedy rise within the nationwide educational rankings, dedication to scholar success, and position as an engine of financial alternative and social mobility, McCullough is constructing on the college’s momentum by tapping into its aggressive spirit.
McCullough, who just lately accomplished his first educational yr because the college’s 16th president, is setting formidable objectives for Florida State.
“I knew Florida State was a particular place from the second I stepped on campus. It is a college on the rise,” McCullough stated. “Whereas we’re proud to be a High 20 public college, I’m assured that we will transfer even greater within the nationwide rankings primarily based on the standard of our educational applications, school and college students.”
Investing in College students
FSU’s strategic investments in scholar success have fueled its speedy ascent within the U.S. Information & World Report rankings — a strategic climb from No. 43 to No. 19 among the many nation’s public universities over the previous six years.
On the identical time, FSU has seen rising retention and commencement charges. The college’s 95 % freshman retention price is a college file, and FSU’s four-year commencement price of 74 % is one of the best in Florida and one of many highest within the nation.
Remarkably, Florida State achieved this record-high commencement price whereas almost eliminating disparities throughout race, ethnicity and earnings degree in an undergraduate inhabitants the place about 26 % of scholars are the primary of their households to go to varsity and almost 20 % of scholars started their greater schooling at a group school.
The Affiliation of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) acknowledged Florida State for its efforts to help all college students in incomes their levels with the 2021 Diploma Completion Award — the highest scholar success award within the nation.
“Pupil success is on the coronary heart of Florida State College’s mission, and addressing fairness gaps is one among our high priorities, so it’s particularly significant to be acknowledged by the APLU with the Diploma Completion Award,” McCullough stated. “Public universities are superb engines of social and financial mobility, and that’s why our school and workers have labored so onerous to realize one of many high commencement charges within the nation.”
The college’s core mission of supporting college students resonates with McCullough, who was a first-generation scholar and labored his approach by means of college, beginning at group school.
“I didn’t have the monetary and social help that Florida State presents college students to make sure they succeed, so I’m particularly dedicated to enhancing these applications,” McCullough stated. “FSU college students can obtain their desires of a level, regardless of their background.”
Driving Innovation
McCullough — a scientist, inventor and private-sector CEO — additionally aspires to develop Florida State’s analysis and growth enterprise. To take action, the college is broadening its efforts to draw analysis funding and is hiring almost 170 new, full-time, tenure-track school members.
“Considered one of my main objectives is to construct initiatives at this college by creating the infrastructure wanted to draw extra analysis {dollars},” he stated.
McCullough stated there’s a enormous alternative to extend the college’s help from the Nationwide Institutes of Well being, and FSU will deal with rising capability in life sciences, medical analysis and well being information sciences.
One thrilling instance of that is the brand new FSU Well being initiative, a partnership with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which has the potential to remodel well being care supply, schooling, and biomedical analysis within the area. FSU is also collaborating with the Mayo Clinic to domesticate a various and strong expertise pipeline in Florida and past by creating hands-on alternatives for college kids to sharpen their abilities in information science, biostatistics and biomedical analysis.
McCullough additionally goals to create alternatives for school and college students to convey their analysis to {the marketplace}. Which means rising the variety of university-based startups and deliberately translating FSU analysis output, thereby driving innovation and financial progress.
Throughout his Investiture in February — an occasion that included main speeches by educational leaders from Harvard and Carnegie Mellon — McCullough stated he got here to Florida State College as a result of he believes it is likely one of the nation’s greatest public analysis universities, and he aspires to boost the bar even greater.
“Now our problem — and our accountability — is to turn into even higher.”