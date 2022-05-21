ChattanoogaMotorcarFestivalearnssanctionfromracingassociationandmorebusinessnews

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ChattanoogaMotorcarFestivalearnssanctionfromracingassociation

TheChattanoogaMotorcarFestival,whichhasscheduleditsthirdannualeventonOctober14-16,2022,announcedFridaythattheracingcompetitionatthePaceGrandPrixattheBendthisyearwillbesanctionedbySportscarVintageRacingAssociation.

Theapproximately2.4-milepurpose-builtracetrackintheheartofthecityofChattanoogawascreatedin2021toholdvintage/historicracesduringtheFestival,givingracingandcollectorcarfansavarietyofactivitiestoenjoy,includingaroadrallythroughtheTennesseecountryside,atraditionalConcoursd’Elegance,aMecumAuctionsevent,anartshow,alongwithracingcompetitionatthePaceGrandPrixattheBend.ThecircuitwasnamedafterthelateJimPace,theFestival’soriginalChiefOperatingOfficer,wholosthislifetoCOVID-19in2020.

Thecourse,setalongthebanksoftheTennesseeRiver,willbelengthenedthisyear,andwillincludeaninfieldloopandothertrackenhancements.

“It’simportanttohaveanexperiencedsanctioninggrouphandleallthenecessaryandcomplicateddetailsthatgowithoperatingaracetrack,”saidFestivalfounderByronDeFoor.”WefeelthattheSVRA,withitsCEOTonyParellaatthehelmandthevastknowledgeandexpertisethegrouphasacquired,willbevaluableassetstoourevent.”

 

JudgerejectssuitagainstElonMusk

AfederaljudgeinCaliforniadismissedasecuritiesfraudanddefamationlawsuitfiledbyaTeslainvestoragainstCEOElonMusk,oneofMusk’sasupportersandTesla.

InanorderfiledThursday,JudgeJamesDonatothrewoutthelawsuitbytheinvestor,AaronGreenspan,whorunsalegaldocumentwebsite.Donatowrotethatthelawsuithadfailedtomakeplausiblelegalclaims.

DonatohadpreviouslydismissedthecaseinJune,butheofferedGreenspantheopportunitytofileanothercomplaintonfederallegalissues.ThejudgewrotethatclaimssuchasdefamationthatweremadeunderCalifornialawwouldbetakenuplateraswarranted.InThursday’sorder,DonatodismissedallofGreenspan’scase,whichwasoriginallyfiledin2020.

Amongotherthings,thelawsuithadallegedthatOmarQazi,aMuskfan,defamedGreenspaninaseriesoftweetsthatmadebaselessaccusationsagainsthim.Greenspanassertedthatthetweetswerepartofacampaignof80,000coordinatedtweetsthatpraisedTeslaandattackedcritics.

 

Netflixpays$59Mtosettletaxdispute

Netflixhasagreedtopaymorethan55.8millioneuros($59million)tosettleataxdispute,MilanprosecutorssaidFriday.

Thepaymentcoverstaxes,penaltiesandinterestfromOctober2015through2019.ThestreamingservicealsoestablishedanItalianlegalentitythisyear,whichwilldetermineitsItaliantaxburdenbasedonsubscriptionstoItalianresidents,prosecutorssaid.

ProsecutorsinMilansaidtheinvestigationwastriggeredbythephysicalpresenceinItalyoftechnologicalinfrastructure,including350servers,aimedatproducingrevenue.

Netflixwelcomedthesettlementthatendsthecasecoveringthetaxyears2015to2019.

“Wecooperatedwiththeauthoritiesthroughoutthisinvestigationand,aswehavealwaysmadeclear,weactedinfullcompliancewithItalianandinternationaltaxlaw,”Netflixsaidinastatement.

NetflixofficiallyopenedanofficeinRomeearlierthismonthwithabout70employees.

—CompiledbyDaveFlessner





