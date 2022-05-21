ChattanoogaMotorcarFestivalearnssanctionfromracingassociationandmorebusinessnews

ChattanoogaMotorcarFestivalearnssanctionfromracingassociation
TheChattanoogaMotorcarFestival,whichhasscheduleditsthirdannualeventonOctober14-16,2022,announcedFridaythattheracingcompetitionatthePaceGrandPrixattheBendthisyearwillbesanctionedbySportscarVintageRacingAssociation.
Theapproximately2.4-milepurpose-builtracetrackintheheartofthecityofChattanoogawascreatedin2021toholdvintage/historicracesduringtheFestival,givingracingandcollectorcarfansavarietyofactivitiestoenjoy,includingaroadrallythroughtheTennesseecountryside,atraditionalConcoursd’Elegance,aMecumAuctionsevent,anartshow,alongwithracingcompetitionatthePaceGrandPrixattheBend.ThecircuitwasnamedafterthelateJimPace,theFestival’soriginalChiefOperatingOfficer,wholosthislifetoCOVID-19in2020.
Thecourse,setalongthebanksoftheTennesseeRiver,willbelengthenedthisyear,andwillincludeaninfieldloopandothertrackenhancements.
“It’simportanttohaveanexperiencedsanctioninggrouphandleallthenecessaryandcomplicateddetailsthatgowithoperatingaracetrack,”saidFestivalfounderByronDeFoor.”WefeelthattheSVRA,withitsCEOTonyParellaatthehelmandthevastknowledgeandexpertisethegrouphasacquired,willbevaluableassetstoourevent.”
JudgerejectssuitagainstElonMusk
AfederaljudgeinCaliforniadismissedasecuritiesfraudanddefamationlawsuitfiledbyaTeslainvestoragainstCEOElonMusk,oneofMusk’sasupportersandTesla.
InanorderfiledThursday,JudgeJamesDonatothrewoutthelawsuitbytheinvestor,AaronGreenspan,whorunsalegaldocumentwebsite.Donatowrotethatthelawsuithadfailedtomakeplausiblelegalclaims.
DonatohadpreviouslydismissedthecaseinJune,butheofferedGreenspantheopportunitytofileanothercomplaintonfederallegalissues.ThejudgewrotethatclaimssuchasdefamationthatweremadeunderCalifornialawwouldbetakenuplateraswarranted.InThursday’sorder,DonatodismissedallofGreenspan’scase,whichwasoriginallyfiledin2020.
Amongotherthings,thelawsuithadallegedthatOmarQazi,aMuskfan,defamedGreenspaninaseriesoftweetsthatmadebaselessaccusationsagainsthim.Greenspanassertedthatthetweetswerepartofacampaignof80,000coordinatedtweetsthatpraisedTeslaandattackedcritics.
Netflixpays$59Mtosettletaxdispute
Netflixhasagreedtopaymorethan55.8millioneuros($59million)tosettleataxdispute,MilanprosecutorssaidFriday.
Thepaymentcoverstaxes,penaltiesandinterestfromOctober2015through2019.ThestreamingservicealsoestablishedanItalianlegalentitythisyear,whichwilldetermineitsItaliantaxburdenbasedonsubscriptionstoItalianresidents,prosecutorssaid.
ProsecutorsinMilansaidtheinvestigationwastriggeredbythephysicalpresenceinItalyoftechnologicalinfrastructure,including350servers,aimedatproducingrevenue.
Netflixwelcomedthesettlementthatendsthecasecoveringthetaxyears2015to2019.
“Wecooperatedwiththeauthoritiesthroughoutthisinvestigationand,aswehavealwaysmadeclear,weactedinfullcompliancewithItalianandinternationaltaxlaw,”Netflixsaidinastatement.
NetflixofficiallyopenedanofficeinRomeearlierthismonthwithabout70employees.
