Chef Joe Reale faces off for National Clam Chowder Day on “The Talk”

NEW YORK – It is National Clam Chowder Day, so cooks from Boston and New York will compete Friday afternoon on “The Speak” to see who has the perfect chowder: New England or Manhattan.
Joe Reale of Popei’s Clam Bar and Seafood Restaurant in Bethpage, Lengthy Island is representing New York.
He is taking on Meredith Tipping from the Boston Sail Loft.
Each are family-owned companies which were making chowder for many years.
Reale explains what makes Popei’s Manhattan clam chowder stand out.
“It is simply contemporary merchandise, from the potatoes, the onions, tomatoes, carrots, celery. After which you need to have a pleasant Lengthy Island contemporary clam. All that juice goes in there, you place that in. That is the key ingredient,” he stated.
The judges clearly loved tasting the chowder, however who received? You will must tune in Friday afternoon to search out out.
You may watch “The Speak” proper right here on CBS2 at 2 p.m.