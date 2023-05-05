Chela’s Coctelería in Miami Lakes is throwing ultimate Cinco de Mayo fiesta – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

If you might be in SoFlo and you like a excellent birthday party, there is no higher position to be for Cinco de Mayo than Miami. Deco looked at the ultimate fiesta going down at Cinco de Chela’s.

At Chela’s Coctelería in Miami Lakes, the Cinco de Mayo party is probably the most greatest events of the yr. They’re pulling out all of the stops to come up with a fiesta to bear in mind.

Expect to be blown away by means of the leisure choices, together with mariachis, performers, and DJs. The meals is additionally going to be top-notch, with scrumptious choices like quick rib, red meat, and rooster tacos to sink your enamel into. And in fact, it would not be Cinco de Mayo with out margaritas, which come in 5 a laugh flavors, able to pack a punch.

Throughout the night time, there will probably be reside song, with mariachis enjoying in other spaces of the eating place. There’s even going to be a wild Hora Loca, that includes dancers and CO2 weapons.

If you might be on the lookout for one thing just a little extra vigorous, apply the conga line out the door, the place you’ll be able to discover a complete DJ truck with other DJs, dancers, and performers, able to stay the birthday party going all night time lengthy.

Many have already skilled the thrill at Cinco de Chela’s, and they may be able to’t get sufficient. The environment, power, and vibes are all on level, developing an evening you will not wish to pass over.

Don’t wait to get your tickets to the ultimate Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Chela’s Coctelería

15301 NW 67th Ave.

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

786-558-9393

chelasmiami.com

