Chelsea FC sale tracker: New York Jets’ Woody Johnson, Sacramento Kings’ Vivek Ranadive reportedly prep bids

Chelsea’s ownership appears to have multiple American suitors. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is preparing a bid for the reigning Champions League winners, according to ESPN. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is as well, per Sportico.

Current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced last week his decision to sell the club amid mounting calls in the U.K. for him to face sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Dialogues with interested parties have begun since he has distanced himself from the team. Net proceeds of the club’s sale will be going to victims of the war through a foundation he’s pledged to set up.

Here’s what to know:

Johnson preparing bid

The report says that Johnson has already been in touch with Raine Group, which is organizing a bid. Johnson was located in London when he was the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017 to 2021. The club is up for sale for around $2.24 billion.

If Johnson wins the bid to buy the club, he will be the third current majority owner of an NFL franchise and a Premier League club. The others are:

Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal FC owner Stan Kroenke

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United owners the Glazer family

Additionally, San Francisco 49ers Enterprises, backed by Denise DeBartolo York and Jed York, own a minority stake in Leeds United, while Jackson Jaguars owner Shad Khan owns second-division club Fulham.

Johnson is not the first suitor to emerge with ties to North American sports. Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss is part of a consortium that includes Todd Boehly, part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks. On Sunday, we learned that the Ricketts family, owners of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs franchise since 2009, had expressed interest.

The news of Johnson’s interest may be welcomed by American star Christian Pulisic as the Chelsea man is a fan of the Jets.

Kings owner enters the race

A tech mogul, Ranadive is preparing a bid and “putting the final touches” on it, per Sportico. If he wins it, he would be the first person of Indian descent to own a first-division English club. He’s owned the Kings since 2013 and attended both MIT and Harvard.

Ranadive is the founder of TIBCO Software.

Dodgers part-owner also interested

Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is set to make a bid, according to ESPN. Boehly is an American businessman and co-founder, chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries.The bid would be combined with the most notable interested party in buying the club — Swiss billionaire Hansjord Wyss and at least one other person. The report says Boehly was interested in buying the club back in 2019, holding talks with Chelsea at the time. He also previously spoke with Tottenham.

The club is currently in sitting in third in the Premier League with 53 points and are also heavily favored to move on to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.