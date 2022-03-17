Chelsea ownership uncertainty and EU sanctions overshadow Pulisic’s big Champions League night vs. Lille OSC

Chelsea marched on within the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with a 2-1 win away at Lille OSC, confirming the titleholders’ quarterfinal berth with a 4-1 mixture success, however the outcome has taken a backseat as information over the Blues’ speedy future stays shrouded in uncertainty.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta objectives noticed Thomas Tuchel’s males come from 1-Zero down after Burak Yilmaz’s first-half penalty opener at Stade Pierre Mauroy and a focus instantly turned again to Roman Abramovich’s sale of the membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea have been embroiled in controversy this week after requesting that their FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough be played behind closed doors to take care of “sporting integrity” with ticket gross sales prohibited resulting from Abramovich’s sanctions which was rightly ridiculed.

The Premier League giants swiftly withdrew that request and regardless of hypothesis over the staff’s potential to succeed in Lille for his or her Champions League conflict, whether or not it might go forward in any respect and Three’s continued makes an attempt to have their identify faraway from the staff’s shirts, they’ve weathered these storms to succeed in the ultimate eight.

What occurs subsequent stays to be seen with Chelsea now anticipated to be ordered to play all matches behind closed doorways, together with their continental video games, till their future is sorted out with the deadline for provides on the finish of this week.

UEFA stated earlier on Wednesday that they’re searching for European Union clarification relating to future Champions League fixtures resulting from Abramovich’s sanctions.

None of this dispels the fears for the west London membership if a deal isn’t struck earlier than the tip of the season in Might with chapter nonetheless a chance if the takeover course of continues to pull because of the myriad of political and authorized problems.

Regardless of all of this, Chelsea nonetheless reveals no indicators of letting off-field uncertainty spill over into their performances with a fifth consecutive win throughout all competitions which required a battle again from a purpose down after Yilmaz struck first for Les Dogues with a 38th minute penalty given for Jorginho’s handball.

Tuchel’s facet didn’t want lengthy to reply because the Italy worldwide teed up Pulisic to tally in each legs for a halftime stalemate earlier than Mason Mount offered for Azpilicueta to do the remaining injury 19 minutes from time because the French champions bid farewell.

Maybe Jocelyn Gourvennec and his Renato Sanches-less squad had been hoping that the exterior stress would lastly inform with Chelsea however there was no cracking and they’ll head to the Riverside Stadium to proceed their FA Cup run earlier than the post-internationals Premier League resumption.

The newest developments, which arrived mid-match in Lille, are that Lord Sebastian Coe is now concerned as a part of a consortium led by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton and ex-player Gianluca Vialli is a part of Nick Sweet’s bid because the Ricketts household which owns Chicago Cubs of Main League Baseball additionally circle.