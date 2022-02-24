Chelsea, Tottenham want to bring Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry back to Premier League

Two of the Premier League’s top clubs are showing interest in Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry. Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gnabry could leave Bayern for England return

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to take advantage of Serge Gnabry’s contract situation, as talks with Bayern Munich over an extension stall, according to Bild.

The 26-year-old winger will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, but despite the Bundesliga side being keen to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, they are struggling to agree to personal terms, with reports that they are some way off in negotiations over an improved salary.

Just over 10 months remain before Gnabry can be officially approached by a team in Europe, and that has seen the two Premier League sides begin to circle in a bid to force Munich’s hand. If a deal isn’t reached by the end of the campaign, they may be resigned to letting him go for a low price to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The Germany international has remained a key part of Julian Nagelsmann’s side this season, contributing to 16 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions.

PAPER GOSSIP

– Paris Saint-Germain have joined AC Milan in the race and are monitoring the situation of Hugo Ekitike, reports Gazzetta Dello Sport. The 19-year-old forward for Reims form in Ligue 1 has seen him contribute to 11 goals directly in 21 appearances, with performances that have drawn a lot of attention from around Europe. Ekitike was linked with West Ham United in January.

– The Houston Dynamo sent general manager Pat Onstad to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night to watch Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera ahead of a possible transfer, reveals Tom Bogert. It was reported on Sunday that the MLS side had made an official offer to sign the 31-year-old midfielder, who played all 90 minutes in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Manchester United, and talks could now advance over the next few days with Houston stepping up their approach for the Mexico international.

– Cristian Pavon is nearing an exit from Boca Juniors, with reports that his agents are set to meet with Atletico Mineiro on Thursday. Cesar Luis Merlo reports that the final details of the deal are being finalised, with the 26-year-old winger expected to soon complete a move to the Brasileiro Serie A champions.

– The contract saga involving Marcelo Brozovic is expected to finally be coming to an end, according to Nicolo Schira. Despite interest from Barcelona and PSG, the latest suggests that a deal has been agreed and is now in its final stages before being officially announced. The Croatia international is expected to sign a four-year extension that will keep him at Internazionale until 2026.

– Toronto FC is facing pressure from European clubs with interest in Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, writes TSN. It is reported that the 17-year-old forward trained with Premier League sides including Arsenal and Liverpool during the offseason, and that they are now monitoring his situation in Major League Soccer. Toronto is looking to hold out for at least $20 million to part ways with the talented youngster.