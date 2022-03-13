Chelsea vs. Newcastle United – Football Match Report – March 13, 2022

Chelsea edged Newcastle 1-Zero on Sunday amid the continuing uncertainty over the membership’s possession.
Kai Havertz, who escaped a sending off within the first half, pounced after 89 minutes and completed fantastically at hand Chelsea all three factors and finish Newcastle’s nine-match unbeaten run.
Whereas the consequence has ramifications in third-place Chelsea’s quest for a top-four end, the match was performed towards an unsure backdrop given Roman Abramovich’s alleged ties to Russia President Vladimir Putin.
The Premier League disqualified proprietor Roman Abramovich on Saturday after the UK authorities sanctioned him within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It left the membership dealing with a string of stringent rules to stick to, together with the closure of the membership store, lack of ability to promote merchandise or supply new contracts to gamers.
Abramovich can nonetheless promote the membership if the federal government grant him a licence to take action, which might be on the proviso he doesn’t personally revenue from any sale. Sources have advised ESPN that quite a few events stay eager on shopping for Chelsea, together with New York Jets proprietor Robert “Woody” Johnson in addition to Los Angeles Dodgers and LA Lakers part-owner Todd Boehly alongside Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.
Whereas there’s main uncertainty off the pitch, each groups had a job to do on it with Chelsea seeking to consolidate their place within the prime 4 and Newcastle eager to drag additional away from relegation worries. Eddie Howe’s facet impressed in spells within the first half, with Dan Burn going shut with a header earlier than he was felled by a stray elbow from Havertz. David Coote handed Havertz a yellow card and a VAR verify confirmed his resolution amid some controversy.
The go to of Newcastle introduced into focus additional possession questions, following their Saudi Arabia-led takeover accomplished with the Public Funding Fund (PIF) shopping for the membership in October. The deal was met by robust public opposition in lots of quarters, given Saudi Arabia’s human rights report and the homicide of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Khashoggi had been essential of the Saudi authorities and was killed in an act decided by the US authorities to have been instantly ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ruler of Saudi Arabia and chairman of the PIF.
A Saudi Arabia flag was unfurled within the away finish at Stamford Bridge and a few sections of the visiting help goaded Chelsea over their possession uncertainty, with technical supervisor and former participant Petr Cech saying earlier than the match that Chelsea are working on a “each day” foundation at current.
Newcastle needed a penalty simply earlier than the hour mark when Trevoh Chalobah felled Jacob Murphy within the space however the referee waved away their calls earlier than Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel launched Romelu Lukaku in seek for the breakthrough.
Allan Saint-Maximin additionally got here on from the bench with 20 minutes to go and Tuchel introduced on Christian Pulisic however it was Havertz who had the ultimate say, bringing down the ball majestically earlier than ending clinically at hand Chelsea the win.