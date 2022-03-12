Chelsea vs. Newcastle United: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Premier League is again in motion on Sunday.

Who’s Taking part in

Newcastle United @ Chelsea

Present Data: Newcastle United 7-10-10; Chelsea 16-3-8

What to Know

Chelsea is 7-2 in opposition to Newcastle United since December of 2017, and so they’ll have an opportunity to increase that success on Sunday. They are going to face off in opposition to each other at 10 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has a protection that enables solely 0.7 objectives per recreation, so Newcastle’s offense could have their work reduce out for them.

Chelsea was capable of grind out a stable win over Norwich Metropolis on Thursday, profitable 3-1.

In the meantime, it was all tied up 1-1 on the half for the Magpies and Southampton on Thursday, however Newcastle stepped up within the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Their wins bumped Chelsea to 16-3-Eight and Newcastle to 7-10-10. We’ll see which crew can carry over their success and which crew inevitably falls when Chelsea and Newcastle conflict.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

Sunday at 10 a.m. ET The place: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -300; Draw +390; Newcastle +950

Featured Sport | Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Sequence Historical past

Chelsea have received seven out of their final 9 video games in opposition to Newcastle United.