Chennaiyin FC sack Bozidar Bandovic; appoint Syed Sabir Pasha as interim head coach

Chennaiyin FC have sacked their head coach Bozidar Bandovic with immediate effect and appointed assistant coach Sabir Pasha as his interim replacement, the club announced in a statement on their official website on Friday.

The club have managed just two wins in their last ten matches and slipped to eight place in the 11-team league. With just four games to go, Chennaiyin FC are four points behind ATK Mohun Bagan in the last playoff spot, who have played three games fewer.

“Chennaiyin FC and Bozidar Bandovic have mutually parted ways following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the Hero Indian Super League on Wednesday – the heaviest loss endured by the club in it’s history,” the club said in a statement.

“Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches – winning five, drawing four and losing seven. The team’s assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim. Pasha has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2017. The former India international turned out for Indian Bank in his playing career from 1991 to 2007.”

“Over the years, we’ve lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through,” co-owner Vita Dani stated.

Bandovic came to Chennaiyin FC with an impressive CV having guided Buriram United to multiple record-breaking and title-winning seasons in the Thai Premier League. His style of football drew frequent criticism this year, as Chennaiyin struggled to find the net, with only 14 goals from 16 games making them the lowest-scoring side in the league this season.

Bandovic becomes the fifth managerial change in the Indian Super League this season, with Antonio Habas (ATK Mohun Bagan), Juan Ferrando (FC Goa), Kiko Ramirez (Odisha FC) and Manolo Diaz (SC East Bengal) all having left the clubs they started the season with.