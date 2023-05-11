Cherie A. Goss faces attempted murder charge in Florida





According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a girl named Cherie A. Goss used to be apprehended in Nimishillen Township on Wednesday. She is accused of attempted first-degree murder in Broward County, Florida.

The 39-year-old Goss has lived in a number of places, together with North Lauderdale, Lauderhill, and Margate in Florida, and on Rue Helena Street in Nimishillen Township.

Goss is lately watching for a listening to to resolve if she must be extradited to Florida. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended Goss in the 8800 block of Rue Helena Street after listening to that she had fled Florida for Ohio.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier commented at the arrest, pointing out, “The strong relationships we have with our law enforcement partners made our community a safer place today. Without these partnerships and our dedicated officers, a dangerous fugitive would still be on the streets of Stark County. I hope this is the first step in providing justice for the victims in this case.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office filed the attempted murder fees in opposition to Goss early final month. The U.S. Marshals Service didn’t supply information about the case presently, and a spokesperson for the Broward County sheriff may just now not be reached for added information.

This tale might be up to date as extra information turns into to be had.

