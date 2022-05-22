Cherokee County arrests May 10-16 | News

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Oscar Alejandro Briones-Veja, 23, Euless, ROS-criminal trespass with deadly weapon; FTA-criminal trespass with deadly weapon; bail jumping and failure to appear; FTA-possession of a controlled substance; two counts ROS-possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Kayla Renee Burch, 22, Jacksonville, speeding (11-15 mph over), three counts of no drivers license, three counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts counts of displaying expired license plates, MTR-assault causing bodily injury;

Jerry Dion Carpenter, 55, Jacksonville, parole violation failure to registers as sex offender;

Cayron Evette Christopher, 25, Jacksonville, two counts of theft of property;

Russell Edward Coffey, 36, Rusk, prohibited weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Kristina Collins, 32, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;

Rhegan Nacole Cummings, 23, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;

Ellgin Jerome Davis II, forgery of a financial instrument;

Martin Joseph Francis, Jr., 26, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;

Miguel Angel Garcia, Jr., 36, Mineral Wells, FTA-assault causing bodily injury to a family member, FTA-violate bond/protective order;

Michael Garza, 29, Jacksonville, parole violation burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana;

Trevor Gilbert, 37, Alto, public intoxication;

Stephen Clark Gillespie, 36, Jacksonville, MTR-assault causing bodily injury (warrant), MTR-driving while intoxicated – second (warrant);

Candace Lynn Goff, 31, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, FTA-possession of a controlled substance;

Jamie Albert Gore, 57, Fort Bend, driving while intoxicated;

John Allen Gore, 28, Troup, FTA-driving while intoxicated;

Richard Graham Hale, Jr., 66, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Johnny Delano Hart, Jr., 65, Tyler, evading arrest and detention with vehicle;

Lauren Faith Horton, 24, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Ronnie Charles Howard, 68, Jacksonville, FTA -possession of a controlled substance;

Mercedes Jimenez, 42, Bullard, criminal trespass;

Aaliyah Ashanti Johnson, 19, Rusk, abandon or endanger a child, assault on family/household member;

Mitchell Dyshun Johnson, 55, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest and detention; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, criminal trespass;

Christina Marie Jones, 26, Alto, two counts of theft of property;

John Wayne King, 40, Rusk, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, no drivers license, tampering with identification numbers, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapons with felony conviction;

Bobby John Lammons, 35, Eustace, driving while intoxicated – third of more;

Mac Laroy Lopez, 35, Palestine, burglary of a building;

Tarence Terrell Martin, 30, Jacksonville, parole violation;

Ever Martinez-Olguin, 28, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Johnny Martinez, 19, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention;

Luis Martinez, 28, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, no drivers licesne;

Tina Martinez, 45, Jacksonville, hindering secured creditors;

Travis Dakota McGowan, 24, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana;

Corey Taylor Montgomery, 31, Alto, evading arrest and detention with previous convictioni;

Michael Andre Moore, Jr., 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Noe Ponce, 35, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;

Robert Pond, 56, Troup, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Kevin Shane Powell, 34, Jacksonville, burglary of a building, evading arrest and detention with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance;

Pedro Daniel Ramirez, 25, Jacksonville, FTA-driving while intoxicated;

Mitchell Edward Renfro, 61, Jacksonville, ROS-aggravated assault date/family/household membrer with weapon;

David Perez Sandoval, 39, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with deadly weapon;

Larry Carl Smith, Jr., 56, Rusk, parole violation;

Lauryn Walsh, 20, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Donna Maria Washington, 52, Troup, public intoxication;

Deravion Woods, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, FTA-possession of marijuana, criminal mischief, violate promise to appear;

Gage Michael Wooldridge, 26, Forney, intoxication assault with vehicle (warrant).