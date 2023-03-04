Cherokee County celebrates Texas Independence Day | Local News

A rite was once hosted Thursday, March 2, at the Cherokee County courthouse garden in observance of Texas Independence Day.

With rain previous within the morning and dangerous to go back, there have been handiest about two dozen who attend the development, held on the Veterans Memorial Gazebo. Various Texas flags embellished the garden, together with the Texas state flag, the Come and Take It flag, and the 1824 flag that includes the tricolors of the Mexican nationwide flag and the 12 months.

The rite started with a prayer voiced by means of Shelley “Shamrock” Cleaver and integrated a roll name of names of the ones from then Nacogdoches County, from which Cherokee County sprang, who fought and died on the Alamo. A 2d roll name of veterans who fought right through the Texas Revolution and had been buried in Cherokee and surrounding counties was once additionally learn.

Kenneth McClure, emcee for the development, indexed among the primary battles that resulted in Texas’ Independence earlier than introducing the visitor speaker. He famous that when a 13-day siege, the lads who fought on the Alamo fell to overwhelming odds.

“Their courage and sacrifice gave General Sam Houston to recoup and assemble his Texas army and we then soundly defeated Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, in a route that lasted only 18 minutes.”

Many would possibly recall that the combat cry at San Jacinto was once, “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad!”

The visitor speaker for the development was once self-proclaimed historical past fanatic Rodney Wallace, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.

“Many ask why history is important to us,” Wallace mentioned. “I would reply by quoting Sir Winston Churchill, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

On March 1, 1836, a convention was hastily assembled in a crude, wooden structure at Washington on the Brazos… After only one day of debate, a declaration of independence was drafted and, on March 2, 1832, all 59 delegates of that convention ratified the document with no debate and no amendments. If you look at the original draft, there are grammatical errors, there are punctuation errors. They ratified it as is and said, ‘Let’s go for it boys.’ Time was of the essence.”

He additionally spoke of the Battle of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto earlier than concluding his remarks.

To conclude the rite, Virginia Goforth sang ‘Texas, Our Texas.’