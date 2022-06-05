Chet Holmgren is the 2022 NBA Draft’s Top Prize

In an upcoming draft that has been marketed as one with out a true No. 1 decide, I’m right here to let you know there’s.

Chet Holmgren is, for all intents and functions, the 2022 NBA Draft’s prime prize.

Standing at 7-foot, Holmgren dominated in his lone school season with Gonzaga. Utilizing his mixture of dimension, instincts and talent, he posted a line of 14.1 factors, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists whereas taking pictures 60 p.c from the ground and 39 p.c from three.

Holmgren, wildly, wasn’t the centerpiece of Gonzaga’s offense. Regardless of being a close to three-level rating packed inside a 7-footer, the offense was largely ran by junior massive man Drew Timme, and a legion of skilled guards.

Holmgren after all benefitted from Gonzaga’s loaded roster, however nonetheless managed to shine by himself.

He was arguably one in every of school basketball’s best ever transition scorers, operating the court docket with ease and functioning particularly nicely as a trailer possibility. Holmgren is without doubt one of the most succesful passers, handlers and playmakers ever seen packed right into a 7-foot body.

However we haven’t even gotten to his most useful talent but.

Holmgren dominated as an inside defender. In simply 26.9 minutes per sport, he posted 3.7 blocks, sending and smothering close to something that got here near him.

Equally to Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Holmgren is an skilled in monitoring pictures, and there’s game-planning to be constructed round it.

To sum it up, Holmgren is impactful. On off taking pictures nights, he’s sliding round on protection, disrupting lanes together with his size and creating pictures with well-placed passes.

On good taking pictures nights, he appears to be like like a bonafide celebrity.

In fact there are questions surrounding Holmgren’s leap to the professionals: will his body maintain up? Had been his stats at Gonzaga elevated on account of lack of true competitors? Will he be a real 5?

None of which overshadow his traditionally spectacular season with the Zags. Or the actual fact he’ll enter the NBA as probably the most intriguing prospects in latest reminiscence.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are every nice in their very own proper, however don’t rival Holmgren at his finest.

And that’s why Holmgren is the highest prize.

